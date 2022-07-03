Thousands of flights delayed or canceled as travel kicks off on July 4th

Travelers across the country faced the prospect of canceled or delayed flights on Saturday as airlines and airports dealt with a combination of high demand, bad weather and staff shortages.

As of Saturday night, nearly 650 flights were canceled in the United States and more than 5,200 were delayed within, within or outside the country, According to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

While the number of problem flights was higher than on a typical travel day, the demand for travel was also higher. According to the Transportation Security AdministrationDuring the 4th of July weekend, the number of travelers reached pre-pandemic levels. Travel demand over the same weekend last year largely recovered from pandemic lows but remained below this year’s levels.