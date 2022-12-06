Titans fire GM John Robinson

Getty Images

Sunday recipient AJ Brown He broke through for his former team, catching eight passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles beat the Titans 35-10.

Now on Tuesday, the man who replaced Brown has lost his job.

On Tuesday, the team announced that the Giants had fired John Robinson.

“Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the bar for what is expected in all aspects of our organization,” said team owner Amy Adams Strunk in a statement released by the team. “I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field with investments in leadership, staff and new ideas. This progress includes the core of our business, the football team itself, which is regularly assessed by both results (wins and losses) and team building/roster building. I am proud What we have accomplished in the eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations.

“I want to thank John for his selfless work in putting this organization on an upward trajectory and wish him and his family well.”

Robinson has been with Tennessee since 2016, compiling a 66-43 record and winning the last two AFC South titles during that span.

Since Mike Vrabel took over as head coach in 2018, the club is 48-29.

The Titans are currently 7-5 and poised to win their third straight division championship. But Tennessee’s offense has fallen to 29th in yards and 26th in points in 2022 after finishing 17th and 15th in the same categories last season.

Tennessee announced that Vice President of Players Ryan Cowden would take over Robinson’s responsibilities for the rest of the season. The club would begin its search for a new GM after the season ended.