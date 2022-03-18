Trevor Noah responds to Kanye West after the rapper called it racial slur and his Instagram account was suspended

Trevor Noah responded to racist slurs directed at him by Kanye West on Instagram.

the west had him Instagram account suspended for 24 hourss after using slander while responding to comedian comments about him in daily offer.

In his letter attacking Noah, West, now known as Ye, repeatedly referred to him as “k**n” after the comedian said the situation between the rapper and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson was “horrifying to watch.”

according to TMZMeta, the parent company of Instagram, said West’s posts are a violation of the social media app’s policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying.

The Urban Dictionary described the slur West style used as an “anti-black black person”.

In response to the post, Noah shared a lengthy comment below the post, which has since been removed due to West’s account suspension.

“Oh, as for K**n…obviously some people graduate but we’re still idiots,” Noah said, addressing the racial slur.

He added, “Never forget, the biggest racist trick racists ever played on black people was to teach us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagreed. They trick us into tearing ourselves into shrapnel so that we may never unite in a strong rod.”

(Getty Images)

The comedian was praised for the comment, in which he acknowledged West’s “impact” but added, “It breaks my heart to see you like this.”

“There are few artists who have influenced me more than you,” Noah wrote. I took samples and turned them into symphonies. You’ve taken your pain and turned it through the wire into perfect performance. I thought differently about how to spend my money because of you.”

Noah said, “You are an indelible part of my life. That’s why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast a house. But I do care when I see you on a path dangerously close to danger and pain.”