TRUMP: Late night TV is back

Former President Trump criticized the “creeps” and “losers” on late-night talk shows, as the shows returned for the first time after a months-long writers’ strike.

Trump, without citing specific examples, accused the talk shows of acting as a “campaign contribution” for Democrats in two social media posts early Tuesday morning, saying he knew there was a reason he didn’t want to see a hit. Settlement.

“Now that the ‘strike’ is over, the talentless, low-rated CREEPS are back on Late Night Television. I knew there was a reason I didn’t want to settle it – the real losers!!!” posted on Social Truth.

Trump, a critic of late-night television, later added: “Remember when I told you that the poorly rated and completely unfunny late-night talk shows are nothing short of a major campaign contribution to the radical left Democratic Party.” “Watch what happens – it’s interesting!”

Many talk shows returned Monday night after a five-month hiatus as a result of the Hollywood writers’ strike that ended last week. The strike began on May 2.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on CBS, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” On ABC, NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” were among the first programs to return with new broadcasts on Monday.

“It feels good to be back,” the Associated Press reported, Colbert said on the show Monday.

“Now the writers’ strike is over with a new contract that includes protections against artificial intelligence, increased costs of living, and better pay for streaming. Plus, thanks to the picket lines, my writers get fresh air and sunshine, and they don’t care about that.” “They are now safely back in their prank holes,” he added.