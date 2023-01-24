Twitter sued for non-payment of rent on the San Francisco headquarters

Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Twitter has been sued for millions of dollars over allegations of non-payment of rent at the company San Francisco headquarters, according to a lawsuit filed Friday, Jan. 20.

The lawsuit is the culmination of months-long rumors that Twitter has not paid rent for its headquarters at 1355 Market St. originally reported by The New York Times. In the meantime, two else Unrelated lawsuits have been filed against Twitter for non-payment. Additional stories have surfaced that Twitter Do not pay for janitorial services at its headquarters and that some rooms in the headquarters had been fitted with beds, the latter having led to a still open investigation by the San Francisco Planning Department and the Building Inspection Department.