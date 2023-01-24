Twitter sued for non-payment of rent on the San Francisco headquarters

Twitter has been sued for millions of dollars over allegations of non-payment of rent at the company San Francisco headquarters, according to a lawsuit filed Friday, Jan. 20.
The lawsuit is the culmination of months-long rumors that Twitter has not paid rent for its headquarters at 1355 Market St. originally reported by The New York Times. In the meantime, two else Unrelated lawsuits have been filed against Twitter for non-payment. Additional stories have surfaced that Twitter Do not pay for janitorial services at its headquarters and that some rooms in the headquarters had been fitted with beds, the latter having led to a still open investigation by the San Francisco Planning Department and the Building Inspection Department.
“Amateur organizer. Wannabe beer evangelist. General web fan. Certified internet ninja. Avid reader.”
More Stories
The Dow Jones index is gaining 100 points as the week begins as investors weigh the next Fed rate move
Exclusive: Geely plans to convert London’s black cab maker into an electric powerhouse
Culver’s restaurants switched from Pepsi to Coca-Cola, upsetting fans