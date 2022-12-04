UFC Orlando Results: Thompson vs. Holland

MMA fighting has UFC Orlando Thompson vs. Holland, a live blog of the main event, and more from the Amway Center on Saturday night.

in the main event, Stephen Thompson will compete against Kevin Holland in the welterweight competition. Thompson is looking to end a two-fight skid, while Holland is trying to recover from his loss to Khamzat Chimaev in UFC 279 More than two months ago.

Former UFC Champion Rafael Dos Anjos faces Brian Barberina In the welterweight competition in the co-main event.

Check out the UFC Orlando results below.

Related Catch the latest UFC Orlando Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+10 p.m. ET)

Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Bryan Barberena

Mateusz Nicolau vs Matt Schnell

Tai Tuivasa vs Sergey Pavlovich

Jack Hermansson vs. Romain Duldisi

Eric Anders vs. Kyle Dukas

Playoffs (ESPN /ESPN+live now)

Nico Price vs. Phil Rowe

Angela Hill vs. Emilie Ducot

Clay Gedah vs. Scott Holtzman

Michael Johnson vs. Mark Diakizi

Jonathan Pearce Dave. Darren Elkins via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 30-26)

Nathan Levy def. Gennaro Valdez via unanimous decision (29-28 x 2, 30-27)

Francis Marshall defeated. Marcelo Rojo via second-round KO (1:14). Watch the end

Jasmine Jauregui defeated. Estela Nunes via second-round TKO (4:06)