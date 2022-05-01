UK: “Crazy Moment”, British MP caught watching pornography in Parliament

Essential

After the fact he was suspended from the Conservative Party on Friday, the deputy who had initially retained his activities finally resigned.

“A moment of madness”, “I lost my mind”, “I made a mistake” … Neil Parish apologizes for being caught watching pornography in the middle of a parliamentary session. Two elected officials near him warned of the facts.

The display is already special, but its interpretation is still fun. In an exclusive interview with the British media BBCThe deputy said he had picked up the wrong site: “I was looking for a site for tractors, I clicked on the link with the same name, I searched a few moments, I should not do that”, he apologized. .

If Neil Parish accidentally admits his mistake, this click coincidentally, he said he was back on the site for the second time yet. “My crime – my biggest crime – is seeing this site again”.

“I made a terrible mistake and I’m here to admit it,” the MP admitted. He emphasized that the letter was not a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into the allegations.

The scandal comes as female politicians have been denouncing the culture of “sex and hate” within the British Parliament for days.