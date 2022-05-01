President Volodymyr Zhelensky announced the evacuation of hundreds of civilians from the Azovstel Steelworks in Mariupol.

Update on the situation in Ukraine at 1 p.m.

Surprising visit to Nancy Pelosi’s queue

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky on Saturday during a surprise visit to Kiev to show US support for Ukraine. “Our delegation went to Kiev to send a clear and convincing message to the world: America stands with Ukraine”According to a press release issued by the US delegation at the end of his visit.

The first civilians to be extracted from Azovstale

The port city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine was almost completely destroyed after several weeks of siege, with the first group of civilians being isolated overnight from Azovstel Steelworks, the last part of the Ukrainian resistance in the city, from Saturday to Sunday.

According to the Ukrainian Azov Battalion, which guards the industrial zone, twenty civilians were evacuated from the basement of this large industrial complex, representing a large first place, where all previous evacuation attempts had failed. For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry said two civilian groups of 25 and 21 were able to leave Azovstal. According to Maxar Technologies’ new satellite imagery taken on April 29, all buildings in Azovstal have been destroyed.

Odessa: Russian fire against the airport

The governor of the region Maxim Marchenko announced that the Odessa airport in southern Ukraine was hit by a Russian missile on Saturday, which destroyed the runway and there were no casualties. For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday promised to destroy it, except for the runway. “Hanging weapons and ammunition from the United States and European countries”.

