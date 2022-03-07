March 7, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee was killed during a battle against the Russians

Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee was killed during a battle against the Russians

Roxanne Bacchus March 7, 2022 2 min read

Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee He was killed while fighting Russian troops – having gone from artist to soldier who put himself on the front lines in the battle for his country.

Lee died while serving in the Ukrainian army this weekend, at the hands of the Russian occupiers who were bombing the city of Irbin with mortars – according to the Odessa International Film Festival, which broke the news of his death.

They celebrated him by listing his film credentials, including roles in “Shtolnya,” “Shadows of Unforgotten Ancestors,” “Zvychayna Sprava,” “Fighting Rules,” “Meeting Classmates” and more.

He’s also done commercials and television, as well as voice acting – and not only that…but the dude has apparently been known to be an author and stage actor too.

“We call on the international community to help Ukraine fight against Russia and stop the war. We urge you to immediately close the skies over Ukraine and continue to boycott Russian cinema,” the International Organization of la Francophonie wrote.

It is unclear when he joined the Ukrainian armed forces – but Lee reportedly served in a regional defense unit… which apparently saw action in Irbin, an area that was under siege all weekend – as many saw firsthand in brutal fashion.

Ukrainian actress Anastasia Kasilova – One of his colleagues in fashion – mourned his death by using social media and writing … “Pasha Lee was killed during the bombing in Irben, he is defending Ukraine. He is an actor, TV presenter, colleague and good acquaintance … Not so long ago, we filmed Together in a teaser for a children’s movie…Never Forgive!”

See also  Disney mask drops for vaccinated guests

He was 33 years old.

to cut

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Rumors Roundup (March 7, 2022): Austin on ‘Mania, Cody’s future uncertain

March 7, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The ‘Batman’ movie rises to the big box office opening

March 7, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Heardle: The New Wordle for Music Lovers

March 6, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee was killed during a battle against the Russians

March 7, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA is giving people the chance to name their names around the moon on the upcoming Artemis 1 mission

March 7, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Putin removed from “all positions” in the International Judo Federation

March 7, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Elden Ring fans think the DLC could include a PvP mode

March 7, 2022 Len Houle