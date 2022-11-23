Ukrainian authorities say at least three dead after fresh strikes in Kiev cut off water and electricity

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: Emmanuel Macron responds to a question about possible contact with Russian envoy Vladimir Putin. “Want to have direct contact with him in the coming days regarding civil nuclear issues and the Zaporizhia power plant”.

: Emmanuel Macron confirmed at LCI that he will organize a conference in Paris on December 13. That would be the goal “President Zelensky will be on video conference”But he said his foreign minister and the president’s wife would be in Paris.

: @Europarl_EN is under a sophisticated cyber attack. A pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility. Our IT professionals push back against it and protect our systems. This, after we declared Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. My answer: #SlavaUkraini

Translation: “@Europarl_EN is the victim of a sophisticated cyber-attack. A pro-Kremlin group is responsible. Our IT experts are protecting our systems against it. This is after the state we support declared Russia a terrorist. My response: #SlavaUkraini (Glory to Ukraine)”

: European Parliament claims victim of computer attack “A team Pro-Kremlin”, Speaker of Parliament Roberta Metzola said on Twitter. “My answer: #SlavaUkraini” (Glory to Ukraine), she replied.

: 🚨Availability of @Europarl_EN website is currently affected externally due to high external network traffic. This traffic is associated with a DDOS attack (Distributed Denial of Service) event. EP teams are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

Translation: “Availability of the @Europarl_EN website is currently being affected externally due to high external network traffic. This traffic is linked to a DDOS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack. EP teams are working to resolve this. Please release as soon as possible.”

: Resolution of the European Parliament against Russia, qualified “State Sponsor of Terrorism”, Did he respond quickly? Shortly after the vote, the company’s website was the target of a cyber attack.

: Russian attacks in Ukraine will also reach Moldovans. of “Massive Power Outage” This was also found in neighboring Ukraine, “Following Russia’s bombing of Ukraine’s energy system in the past hour”Moldovan Vice President Andrei Spinu announced on Facebook.

: In the west of the country, in the city of Lviv, it “Across the City” According to Mayor Andrey Sadovy, there is no electricity. “We are awaiting more information from experts. There may be disruptions in water supply.”he said in a telegram.

: Rescue teams and doctors are on the way to the spot. Affected, kyiv mayor announced in telegram. Vitali Klitschko is urging residents to stay safe. Officials said an infrastructure site was also hit. The mayor also informed about the power cut.Specific neighborhoodsof the capital.

: At least three people have been killed and six wounded in Russian attacks in Qew, Ukrainian officials say.

: It’s 2 pm, a few minutes have passed, here are the highlights of the news:

• European Parliament invites Russia to a“Government Promotes Terrorism”. Wednesday’s resolution saw 494 votes in favor, 58 against, and 44 abstentions. Follow our life.

• A minute’s silence was observed at the Ministry of Economy and Tax Centers this afternoon to pay tribute to the tax official who was killed last night.

•For the first time since the beginning of the Quatennens affair, His wife speaks. Céline Quatennens condemned to AFP “Physical and Moral Violence” from “for many years”.

• Then Draw between Morocco and CroatiaLet’s move on to the second meeting of the day: Germany takes on Japan.

: New Russian strikes in Ukraine cause blackouts in Kyiv and Lviv in the west of the country. Moldova is also affected, Chisinau reports.

: a platform“Infrastructure” Mayor Vitaly Klitschko announced in a telegram that Qville had been hit by the bombing. The report comes after a series of explosions heard by AFP reporters in the capital. A district in the north of the city remains without electricity.

: So you will know that right-wing MEPs Thierry Mariani and Gilles Lebreton or far-right MEP Jordan Bartella voted against this resolution. On the non-voting side, we find right-wing MEPs Brice Hortefeux and Nadine Morano and left-wing elected officials Manon Aubry, Leïla Chaibi, Anne-Sophie Pelletier and Younous Omarjee.

: Hello @Nantes. Many of you in the comments are asking me for a list of representatives who voted against the European Parliament’s resolution qualifying Russia as a country. “Promoter of Terrorism”. Here it is The full list is published on the Parliament website (PDF). Turn to page 41, which covers the votives of the entire text (previous pages refer to each votive by paragraph).

: Hi francinfo, can you please find out who voted 58 against and 44 against? Thanks!

: It’s time for our best performance, here are the contents not to be missed:

• Discover the all-consuming ambitions of Yevgeny Prigozhin, conductor of the Russian paramilitary troupe Wagner. The portrait is signed by Fabien Magnenou.

• Should we expect a freezing winter because of the current cold air bubble in the Arctic? Our correspondent Kwang Bam asked the meteorologists.

• Paolo Filipe A picture of the Emir of Qatar will tell you why Hoisting the flag of Saudi Arabia is not normal.

: @Europarl_EN I welcome the decision to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and a state that uses terrorism. Russia must be isolated and held accountable at all levels to end its longstanding policy of terror in Ukraine and around the world.

Translation: “I applaud @Europarl_EN for recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and a state that uses terror. Russia must be isolated and held accountable at all levels to end its longstanding policy of terror in Ukraine and the surrounding world.”

: “Russia must be isolated at all levels and held accountable to end its longstanding policy of terror.”



The President of Ukraine also welcomed the decision on Twitter.

: Today, the European Parliament recognized Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and a state that uses terrorism. I am grateful to @Europarl_EN for this important step that strengthens Russia’s international isolation and properly confirms its massive position.

Translation: “Today the European Parliament recognized Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and a state that uses terrorist means. I am grateful to @Europarl_EN for this important step that strengthens Russia’s international isolation. .”

: A decision that did not fail to react on the part of Ukraine. Chief of Staff of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermark said on Twitter “His approval” To the European Parliament, “This important step reinforces Russia’s international isolation and rightly confirms its massive position”.

: In this text, adopted in Strasbourg by 494 votes in favor (58 against and 44 abstentions), MEPs describe “Russia as a sponsor of terrorism and a state that uses terrorist means”.

: The European Parliament adopted a resolution inviting Russia“State Sponsor of Terrorism”.

: It’s noon and we’re previewing the morning news:

• Volodymyr Zelensky blames Russia “murder”After a child died in a bombing targeting a maternity hospital in the Zaporizhia region. Follow our life.

•Two explosions, considered “Attacks” Bus stops in Jerusalem were held by Israeli police this morning. They lost one dead and fifteen wounded..

• Bad news for the Blues. Lucas Hernandez was injured in the 13th minute of last night’s match against Australia with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He is missing until the end of the World Cup.

• One Man A shooting took place at a Walmart in Virginia (United States), according to the city council, six people were killed and the shooter is dead, according to police.

: It’s 9 am and dusty, here’s the point of the message:

• Volodymyr Zelensky blames Russia “murder”After a child died in a bombing targeting a maternity hospital in the Zaporizhia region. Follow our life.

•Two explosions, considered “Attacks” Bus stops in Jerusalem were held by Israeli police this morning. They lost one dead and fifteen wounded.

• Bad news for the Blues. Lucas Hernandez was injured in the 13th minute of last night’s match against Australia with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He is missing until the end of the World Cup.



• One Man A shooting took place at a Walmart in Virginia (USA), making “Casualties”According to local authorities.“Shooter Dead”the city of Chesapeake said on Twitter.



: “The enemy has again decided to achieve what he could not achieve in nine months, through terror and murder. [de guerre en Ukraine].”

: “The two-storied building that housed the maternity ward was destroyed [cette nuit] A missile strike in the area of ​​a local hospital” of Vilniansk, Zaporizhia region, says the Ukrainian State Service for Emergency Situations. A child was killed, but his mother and a doctor managed to pull him out of the rubble.

: Volodymyr Zelensky blamed Russia “murder”After the child died in a blast targeting the maternity ward.

: Finally, the cross Made one of it “Enemy War” In Ukraine. Daily went to meet the Ukrainian militiaIn Donbass and Kherson region.

(cross)