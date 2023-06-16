June 16, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Russia Half-heartedly Acknowledges Retreat in Southern Ukraine; kyiv aimed again

Rusty Knowles June 16, 2023 2 min read

An African envoy is expected in Kiev for peace mediation

Although the last-minute withdrawal of several members of the delegation dimmed the chances of an attack, an African mission is expected in Kiev on Friday and then in St. Petersburg the next day for peace mediation aimed at resolving the conflict between the two countries. Four African heads of state, a prime minister and a special envoy are set to begin talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and later with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

However, the mediation comes amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive, as fighting on the ground has intensified. “In times of increasing conflict, the search for a peaceful solution must simultaneously accelerate”South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement on Thursday.

“Conditions for peaceful and constructive discussions are no longer fulfilled” However, the violence has intensified, a Congolese diplomatic source told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Wednesday. On Thursday evening, Congolese national television announced that President Denis Sasso-Nusso, whose participation was uncertain, was ultimately absent from the trip. He will be represented by his Chief of Staff, General Florent Nsipa.

Two other heads of state also withdrew. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who tested positive for Covid-19, has chosen the former prime minister as his special envoy. Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, an Egyptian, will succeed him as prime minister. These deviations “Likely to weaken the mission of the African initiative”Assesses Congo origin.

In this context, the participation of the presidents of Senegal, Macky Sall, who has been the head of the African Union since February, and Hakainte Hichilema of Zambia and Comorian President Azali Assomani, Mr. Only Ramaphosa remains. Confirmed. They will have to travel from Poland by train to reach Kew on Friday.

See also  Erdogan announced that the "accused leader" of Islamic State had been "neutralized" in Syria.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

What to remember from Thursday, June 15

June 16, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

US says Kyiv has capability to continue offensive despite losses

June 15, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s has already “started”, NATO chief assures

June 15, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

6 min read

Diarrhea Planet highlights the first selective day

June 16, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Scientists reveal the true origins of Earth’s water… it came from space

June 16, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Cyclist Gino Mader has died after crashing his raft, his team says

June 16, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

The father needs to reach his daughter in the intensive care unit. A Stranger Helped Him: NPR

June 16, 2023 Len Houle