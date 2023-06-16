Russia Half-heartedly Acknowledges Retreat in Southern Ukraine; kyiv aimed again

An African envoy is expected in Kiev for peace mediation

Although the last-minute withdrawal of several members of the delegation dimmed the chances of an attack, an African mission is expected in Kiev on Friday and then in St. Petersburg the next day for peace mediation aimed at resolving the conflict between the two countries. Four African heads of state, a prime minister and a special envoy are set to begin talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and later with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

However, the mediation comes amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive, as fighting on the ground has intensified. “In times of increasing conflict, the search for a peaceful solution must simultaneously accelerate”South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement on Thursday.

“Conditions for peaceful and constructive discussions are no longer fulfilled” However, the violence has intensified, a Congolese diplomatic source told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Wednesday. On Thursday evening, Congolese national television announced that President Denis Sasso-Nusso, whose participation was uncertain, was ultimately absent from the trip. He will be represented by his Chief of Staff, General Florent Nsipa.

Two other heads of state also withdrew. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who tested positive for Covid-19, has chosen the former prime minister as his special envoy. Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, an Egyptian, will succeed him as prime minister. These deviations “Likely to weaken the mission of the African initiative”Assesses Congo origin.