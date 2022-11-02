US says it is ‘extremely concerned’ about possible Russian nuclear attack

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: North Korea “Gives covert assistance Russia’s war against Ukraine“, accuses John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council. He is a trigger “significant number” Bombs sent by North Korea “They try to pretend they’re being sent to the Middle East or Africa.”.

: Praised by Antonio Gutierrez “hot” Russia’s return to the treaty Allows export of Ukrainian grain. Secretary General UN “Continues its efforts with all actors for the renewal and full use of the initiative”His spokesperson announced in a press release.

: Grain cargo ships can once again sail the Black Sea. Four days after pulling out of the Ukrainian grain export agreement, Russia has finally announced it will resume its participation. The Kremlin pulled out of the deal after an attack on its navy in Crimea, which it blamed on Kyiv. We answer four questions Regarding Russia’s return to the treaty.

(OZAN KOSE/AFP)

: has become America “in the month” of “Growing concern about this event” of one A possible nuclear attack from Russia In the context of the war in Ukraine, mentions the White House. “We are monitoring this as best we can.”A spokesman for the National Security Council says.

: America is “Increasing concern” The White House says a nuclear attack could come from Russia.

: At 2 PM, we bring you an update on the headlines:

Cargo ships can once again leave Ukrainian ports and return to sea. Russia agrees to return to grain export deal. Follow our life.

• #CarberAnts Strike at TotalEnergies refinery in Gonfreville-l’Orcher (Seine-Maritime) is lifted, declares the CGT. The strike action now affects only one site: the Faisin depot located in the metropolis of Lyon.

• Government issues key taxes His future immigration bill It should be inspected in early 2023. Specifically, it proposes “Make Residential Permits for Vulnerable Industries” For undocumented workers already in the territory.

“A leader never rejects his subordinates”. Edward Philip wakes up for the first time 2 in France In the wake of his handling of the health crisis linked to Covid-19, he was placed under assisted witness status by the Republic’s court for “endangering the lives of others and voluntarily withdrawing from combating the disaster”.

: Russia will summon the British ambassador to give him “source”According to him, London’s involvement In recent attacks on the Russian navy in Crimea, Moscow announces. British officials have repeatedly denied the allegations, saying the Kremlin “”to distract” His military reversal in Ukraine.

: Articles not to be missed on our site today:

• Sabotage, communication… We are talking to you about Melitopol, Capital of resistance in the territories occupied by Russia

• “Short occupations” residence permit, OQTF, asylum… here it is Government tracks For the Immigration Bill

• Competition from platforms, the health crisis and high ticket prices… we explain Why are theaters not crowded?

: In the Kherson region, the Ukrainian military relies on US Himars rocket launchers to advance. These long-range devices inflicted heavy damage on the Russian army and allowed Kyiv to take advantage. “Thanks to the Himars, the front line is clearly advanced”A Ukrainian soldier for franceinfo. Report.

: With your lunch, a new roundup of news for this Wednesday, November 2:

Cargo ships can once again leave Ukrainian ports and return to sea. Russia agrees to return to grain export deal. Follow our life.

• #CarberAnts The strike at the TotalEnergies refinery in Gonfreville-L’Orcher (Seine-Maritime) is over, CGT announces. The strike action now affects only one site: the Faisin depot located in the metropolis of Lyon.

• Government issues key taxes His immigration bill It should be inspected in early 2023. Specifically, it proposes “Make Residential Permits for Vulnerable Industries” For undocumented workers already in the territory.

“A leader never rejects his subordinates”. Edward Philip wakes up for the first time 2 in France In the wake of his handling of the health crisis linked to Covid-19, he was placed under assisted witness status by the Republic’s court for “endangering the lives of others and voluntarily withdrawing from combating the disaster”.

: Russia, for its part, confirms its participation in the Ukrainian grain export agreement after receiving “WRITTEN WARRANTIES” Demilitarization of the corridor used for their transit from Ukraine; The Russian Ministry of Defense notes in a telegram.

Moscow suspended its participation last Saturday after an attack on its navy in Crimea.

: The Turkish president has announced that Ukrainian grain exports to the Black Sea will resume Erdogan. Follow our life.

: Every friendship reaches an inevitable “firework” moment. 🇺🇦🤝🇩🇪 With songs by Friedrich Lichtenstein https://t.co/FnHGD6A6Ur



: You may remember the video released by kyiv in October thanking France for its military assistance. The Defense Ministry is doing it again today, this time with a clip for Germany. German speakers may have recognized the song Supergall (“Super cool”) as a soundtrack.

: Since the beginning of March, the city of Melitopol has been in the hands of Russian forces. But that didn’t stop some residents from defying the occupation authorities. Poster campaigns, civil disobedience… everything is done “Troublesome as much as possible Residents’ and Staff’s Lives”The city’s exiled mayor, Ivan Fedorov, explains to franceinfo.

(RIA NOVOSTI / SIPA via SPUTNIK)

: The Spanish Foreign Minister is in Kiev today to deliver thirty ambulances to the Ukrainian authorities. Jose Manuel Albarez is also in hand “See the devastating effects of Russian attacks”.

: Two days after the Russian strike, power is still not fully restored in Kyiv. As of this morning, 16,000 homes are still without electricity, says Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of Kiev Oblast. In Telegram.

: Meanwhile, kyiv is coming out “About 1,000 heating points for city dwellers“. Mayor Vitaly Klitschko explains that they will be used in the event of Russian bombing of energy infrastructure. In Telegram. “You can warm up, drink tea, charge your phone and get the help you need.”

: Exports of grain and food products from #Ukraine should continue. Although no vessel movements are scheduled for November 2 under the #BlackSeaGrainInitiative, we expect loaded vessels to sail on Thursday.

: The UN’s coordinator on Ukrainian grain exports to the Black Sea confirms on Twitter that no shipments will leave today. The decision comes after Russia decided to temporarily withdraw from the agreement. Amir M.Abdullah hopes to recover tomorrow.

: A constructive conversation with my Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi. We must work together to end Russian expansion in #Ukraine and hold #NorthKorea to its obligations. Our bilateral exchanges 🇫🇷 🇨🇳 will intensify.

: French diplomatic chief Catherine Colonna spoke with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi last night about the war in Ukraine. “We must work together to end Russian expansionism”The minister later tweeted.