Video. War in Ukraine: Impressive destruction of Ivanovets, a Russian missile corvette, claimed by Kyiv

On January 31, 2024, in the Black Sea off the coast of Crimea, the Russian corvette Ivanovets reportedly sank a small missile cruiser, the Kiev.

Another defeat for Russia. Vladimir Putin's navy suffered a new blow in the Black Sea after a ship was destroyed off the coast of Crimea on January 31. It is a Russian missile corvette, the Ivanovets. Kyiv has claimed responsibility for the attack, which was carried out using several naval drones Picaro.

Impressive images

Volodymyr Zelensky's country is doing a lot of damage to the Russian Navy if Ukraine can't prove its naval power. A video of the destruction of Ivanovets, widely circulated on social networks, testifies. “Due to multiple direct hits on the hull, the Russian ship was damaged, no movement was possible, and the Ivanovets sank”General Directorate of Ukrainian Military Intelligence said.

Soldiers of a special unit called "Group 13" destroyed missile corvette "Ivanovets" of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. As a result of several direct hits on the hull, the corvette was damaged, rolled to the stern, and sank.

The Ukrainian attack was carried out by six remote-controlled kamikaze drones, many of which appear to have hit their targets, General Kyrillo Boutanov told the media. War zone. Russia tried its best to stop the attack, especially by firing on Ukrainian planes, but it was not enough. The impact between one Navy drone and a fifty-meter ship is estimated at nearly $70 million. GeoA spectacular explosion ensues, as can be seen in the images.

If there are 40 to 50 people in the group, their fate is still not fully known, the details Le Figaro.

War in the Black Sea

While Ukraine lacked ships in this conflict zone, Volodymyr Zelensky's military continued its exploitation, with 11 boats and submarines severely damaged or completely destroyed. Russian naval losses are estimated at 20% in the region.

After the sinking of the corvette (Ivanovets), the Russian Black Sea Fleet still has 45 warships. Ukraine has destroyed or severely damaged 11 Russian ships and submarines, which is approximately 20% of the Black Sea fleet.

From this result, we understand Ukraine's military offensive strategy, which seems to be paying off during the conflict on other front lines.