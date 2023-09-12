Vladimir Putin postponed a possible announcement of presidential candidacy “until the end of the year”.

Cover Image: Vladimir Putin during the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Sergey Shinov / AB

The North Korean leader’s train Kim Jong-un has entered Russia, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported on Tuesday. . Mr. Kim took a “special train” to Russia on Sunday afternoon, where he is due to meet with President Vladimir Putin. He is accompanied by officials from the Workers’ Party of Korea, North Korea’s Unilateral Party, government members and military personnel.

The U.S., like many experts, believes the trip to Vladivostok in Russia's Far East, where the annual economic forum will be held, may focus on the arms deal.

Russia on Monday said it had shot down two Ukrainian drones in the Belgorod region on the Ukrainian border without causing any casualties.

The United Kingdom on Monday accused Russian forces of attempting to destroy a civilian cargo ship with multiple missile strikes in late August.

Moscow announced Sunday evening that Vladimir Putin's party had won 70% of the vote in elections in territories annexed by Ukraine.

Kyiv accused Moscow of killing two aid workers on Sunday. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the Russian military killed Spanish citizen Emma Igual and Canadian citizen Anthony Ihnat, who worked for the NGO Road to Relief.

