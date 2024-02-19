Facing the Russian army, Kiev acknowledges difficulties. On Monday, February 19, Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that the Ukrainian army is facing a situation. “Most difficult at many points along the front line where Russian troops have concentrated maximum reserves.” In his daily message, the Ukrainian president said his country lacked artillery and needed front-line anti-aircraft defense as well as long-range weapons. Russian forces “Taking Advantage of Aid Delays to Ukraine”, Volodymyr Zelensky pointed out. Follow our live stream.

kyiv calls blockade on Polish border “threat to security”. Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov explained on Monday “Security Threat” Polish peasants lay siege to Ukraine's border between the two countries. “Such actions have a negative impact on our conflict with a common enemy known as Russia.”He condemned In social network. “Agricultural products are not only banned, they block everything. There are trucks with fuel. A few days ago there were cases where demonstrators did not allow several trucks loaded with weapons to pass “, He later clarified on national television. According to the ministry, six checkpoints are currently blocked on the Polish side of the border.

Ukraine is investigating the death sentences of eight prisoners of war. The Ukrainian prosecutor's office announced on Sunday that it had opened investigations into the alleged execution of eight prisoners of war by Russian soldiers in eastern Ukraine, specifically near Avdiivka, after Kiev forces withdrew from the city.

According to Q, the Russian army continues its offensive beyond Avdiivka. Russian troops are carrying out several attacks as they try to advance beyond Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian military said on Sunday. According to Dmytro Likovi, the department's military spokesman, Russia “Trying to seriously develop its attack” In the Donetsk region.

China assures Ukraine it will not sell “lethal weapons” to Russia. This was assured by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Despite the conflict, China remains Russia's most important trade and diplomatic partner, with both countries sharing a common ambition to balance Western influence on the international stage.