Russian military is taking advantage of a slowdown in Western aid to Ukraine, Institute for Combat Research underlines after capture of Avdiivka

Ukrainian PM praises Japan for his country's “economic miracle”.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Simihal, who visited Tokyo on Monday, called on Japan and its private companies to invest in Ukraine once the war against Russia ends.

Since the Russian invasion began two years ago, “Japan Gives Ukraine Over $10 Billion” The Japanese archipelago is Kiev's fourth largest financial partner for various aid, Mr. Simihal underlined.

“The private sector will be a key driver of Ukraine's reconstruction efforts (…). We want to work with Japan on the modernization and reconstruction of Ukraine, and we want you to be a part of the Ukrainian economic miracle. After the war, he said. “Companies that invest in Ukraine now will be able to profit and have incredible opportunities in the coming years”He still boasted.

Ukraine's reconstruction and economic recovery needs are enormous and growing: they were last week re-evaluated at $486 billion by the World Bank, the UN, the European Union and Kyiv. This is $75 billion higher than the previous estimate of March 2023.

Mr. Simihal cited: energy, infrastructure, automobile industry, digital technologies and extraction of natural resources such as lithium in Ukraine.

Japan maintains strict restrictions on its arms exports under its pacifist constitution. This is why Tokyo focuses mainly on humanitarian aid, economic support and reconstruction of Ukraine, and participation in international sanctions against Moscow, like other G7 countries.

"Japan stands by Ukraine and will continue to do so"His Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made the pledge on Monday.