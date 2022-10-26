Volodymyr Zelensky says ‘heavily fighting continues in Donetsk region’

Defense minister says military aid to Ukraine does not put France at risk

Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu assured on Wednesday evening that there was no need to worry about the security of France, which has provided a limited number of military equipment to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion.

“We do not make transfers that would endanger the French nation. We do this with a pragmatism that leads us to look at the reality of our stakes, but also the reality of the advice our generals have given us.The minister said during a debate on conflicts in the Senate.

This is “pragmatism” Leading France no less “make decisions” About replenishing its stock of goods: for example, “Eighteen Caesar rifles delivered to Ukraine subject to new replenishment order from last July”The minister recalled.

These guns are a gift “It can disrupt training programs for some artillery regiments, but disrupting training for some artillery (…) has nothing to do with lowering the standard of defense for France and the French”Mr Lecorne estimated.

According to the minister, “The Real Thing” Currently developing a “War Economy”That means the ability to quickly replenish stocks in the future, especially to deal with so-called collisions “high intensity”.

“We have an industrial object that we have to deal with.”Mr. said that French strategic autonomy will pass in the near future. Lecorne estimated. “The need for more responsiveness”.