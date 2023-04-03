War in Ukraine live: Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes official visit to Poland on Wednesday

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), an American think tank, believes that yesterday’s attack in St. Petersburg may have been a “warning” to Yevgeny Prigojine. ISW insists that the slain military blogger was close to Prigozhin, while Russia officially explained that it was an act of Ukraine. Like him, he criticized the Russian military command for the way it conducted the war in Ukraine. ISW therefore analyzes the facts as a possible “escalation” of internal tensions in Russia.