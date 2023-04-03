War in Ukraine live: Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes official visit to Poland on Wednesday

09:30
Transfer of MiG-29
Marcin Przydacz, head of Poland’s International Policy Office, says in an interview that his country has completed the transfer of its first Mig-29 aircraft to Ukraine.
09:20
Performance in Warsaw
During his visit to Poland, Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Warsaw on Wednesday to discuss security, economic and agricultural cooperation issues, including transit of Ukrainian grain through Poland. There will also be issues related to history between the two countries. Discussions with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki are also planned.
09:00
A recent Ukrainian report
Ukrainian officials, in their latest estimate, put a total of 175,160 Russians killed since the war began, or 610 in 24 hours. Also, 3619 tanks, 6993 armored vehicles, 2694 artillery pieces, 306 aircraft and 291 helicopters were destroyed.
08:35
Zelensky in Warsaw on April 5
Ukrainian President Vodymyr Zelensky will pay an official visit to the Polish capital Warsaw on Wednesday, the president’s official announced. “It’s an official visit,” but he “wants to meet Poles and Ukrainians living in Poland,” Marcin Przydacz, head of the International Policy Office, says on private Polish radio. FMR FM.
08:20
2.4 billion euro of cultural property destroyed
UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, estimates the destruction of cultural property in Ukraine since the start of the war at 2.4 billion euros, according to a report that will be broadcast during the day but its main lines are being published. By franceinfo. 60% of the destruction took place in the east of the country.
08:10
German Vice Chancellor in Kiev
German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck has made a surprise visit to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. He should mention the country’s restructuring and bilateral relations.
07:55
Car explosion in Melitopol
At least one person was injured in a car explosion in Zaporijjia region, southeast of Ukraine, local authorities said.
07:45
8 people were seriously injured in St. Petersburg
In addition to the military blogger who died in yesterday’s attack on a cafe in St. Petersburg, 32 people were injured, eight of them critically, according to a Russian agency. Rhea.
07:30
Russian nuclear weapons near Europe
Russia has chosen to install its nuclear arsenal near the EU border in Belarus, according to the Russian ambassador there. Reuters. The western borders of Belarus are about Poland and Lithuania.
07:15
Prigozhin may have been targeted
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), an American think tank, believes that yesterday’s attack in St. Petersburg may have been a “warning” to Yevgeny Prigojine. ISW insists that the slain military blogger was close to Prigozhin, while Russia officially explained that it was an act of Ukraine. Like him, he criticized the Russian military command for the way it conducted the war in Ukraine. ISW therefore analyzes the facts as a possible “escalation” of internal tensions in Russia.
07:00
Prigozhin was connected to the hit bar in St. Petersburg
Wagner militia leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has admitted links to the bar in St Petersburg where an explosion killed a military blogger yesterday. On his company’s Telegram channel, he has “rented out” the space to the organizers of the event held there.
06:45
No wind warning
There are no specific flight warnings in Ukraine. The regions of Crimea and Luhansk, which were annexed by Russia in 2014, are under almost permanent alert.
06:30
Ukraine says it still “holds” Bagmouth
The Ukrainian military says it still “holds” Bagmouth. “The enemy did not stop the attack on Buckmouth. However, the Ukrainian defenders are holding the city bravely by repelling numerous enemy attacks,” Ukrainian public servants say, aired shortly before Wagner’s announcement that the town hall had been captured.
06:19
Wagner says Bagmouth was captured
Wagner, a Russian paramilitary group, says it has captured Bagmouth Town Hall, a victory that means it now controls the town “in a legal sense.” “In the legal sense, Bagmouth has been captured. The enemy is concentrated in the western areas,” said Wagner chief Evgeny Prigozhin.
06:14
A pro-attack Russian blogger was killed in the attack
A well-known Russian military blogger, a staunch supporter of a military strike in Ukraine, was killed and 25 others injured Sunday by an “explosive device” at a cafe in northwestern Russia’s St. Petersburg. “A device of unknown nature exploded in a cafe,” the Russian intelligence agency responsible for major investigations in Russia announced. “One person died and 25 were injured, 19 of whom were hospitalized,” the city’s governor said. According to investigators, the victim was “a military blogger known under the pseudonym Vladlen Tatarsky”.
06:12
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
Russian group Wagner claims to have taken over Bachmouth’s town hall
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iraq and Algeria are expected to cut production.
War in Ukraine: A new French volunteer dies at the front, the eighth since the start of the conflict