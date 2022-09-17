War in Ukraine: Russia announces attacks on Ukrainian troops and accuses Zaporizhia of bombing nuclear power plant

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that strikes had been carried out against Ukrainian positions in several parts of Ukraine and blamed Kyiv for shelling near the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

Russian forces launched their attacks in the regions Gerson, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv And DonetskThe ministry said Ukrainian forces launched an unsuccessful offensive near Pravdyn in Kherson.

Radiation situation at Zaporizhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, is operating normally, the ministry said. According to Moscow, two incidents of Ukrainian shelling near the plant were recorded on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denied shelling by Ukrainian forces near the plant.

Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly accused Ukraine of targeting Zaporozhye in southern Ukraine.

The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency passed a resolution on Thursday calling on Russia to end its occupation of the plant.