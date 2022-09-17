Volodymyr Zelensky promises “terrible punishment” for those responsible for crimes committed in Issium

Cover Image: Sergei Popok/AFP
- President of Ukraine Volodymyr ZelenskyCondemnation, Friday, September 16, of the crimes of an army “Torturers” A town in eastern Ukraine was reclaimed from the Russians last week after hundreds of bodies were summarily buried. In a video posted on Telegram, he made the promise “A Terrible Punishment” Those responsible for the alleged offences.
- According to the governor of the Kharkiv region, Ole SinehobovThese are total “Four hundred and fifty bodies of civilians bearing signs of violent death and torture” Buried at this site. “There were [corps d’]children” Among those dug up during the day “Two hundred agents and experts” Those working at the site, he added.
- Russia works “Terrible way and it shows and again (…). We see her wake up and leave., said US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Washington. European diplomatic chief Joseph Borrell told himself “Deep Shock” Veeras’Emmanuel Macron condemned “With great determination “Atrocities in Issium, Ukraine under Russian Occupation”.
- For his part, theThe Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has announced its intention to send a team to ISIOM. for “Determine the circumstances of these people’s deaths”.
- Join Russian President Vladimir Putin at a regional summit in UzbekistanTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for an end to the conflict In Ukraine “as soon as possible”Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined that there is no hour “not at war”.
- on the front, Fighting and shelling continued. In the east, separatist authorities in Luhansk announced that a local pro-Russian prosecutor and his deputy had been killed in an explosion.
- In Kharkiv province, 12 people were injured In Russian bombers “big” According to regional authorities, there are four in the city of Kharkiv itself, in areas recently taken over by Ukrainians.
