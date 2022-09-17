September 17, 2022

Volodymyr Zelensky promises “terrible punishment” for those responsible for crimes committed in Issium

Rusty Knowles September 17, 2022 2 min read

Cover Image: On September 16, 2022, Ukrainian forensic scientists exhumed a grave where hundreds of bodies were found in a forest on the outskirts of Isium, according to Kyiv officials. Sergei Popok/AFP

  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr ZelenskyCondemnation, Friday, September 16, of the crimes of an army “Torturers” A town in eastern Ukraine was reclaimed from the Russians last week after hundreds of bodies were summarily buried. In a video posted on Telegram, he made the promise “A Terrible Punishment” Those responsible for the alleged offences.
  • According to the governor of the Kharkiv region, Ole SinehobovThese are total “Four hundred and fifty bodies of civilians bearing signs of violent death and torture” Buried at this site. “There were [corps d’]children” Among those dug up during the day “Two hundred agents and experts” Those working at the site, he added.
  • Russia works “Terrible way and it shows and again (…). We see her wake up and leave., said US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Washington. European diplomatic chief Joseph Borrell told himself “Deep Shock” Veeras’Emmanuel Macron condemned “With great determination “Atrocities in Issium, Ukraine under Russian Occupation”.
  • For his part, theThe Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has announced its intention to send a team to ISIOM. for “Determine the circumstances of these people’s deaths”.
  • Join Russian President Vladimir Putin at a regional summit in UzbekistanTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for an end to the conflict In Ukraine “as soon as possible”Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined that there is no hour “not at war”.
  • on the front, Fighting and shelling continued. In the east, separatist authorities in Luhansk announced that a local pro-Russian prosecutor and his deputy had been killed in an explosion.
  • In Kharkiv province, 12 people were injured In Russian bombers “big” According to regional authorities, there are four in the city of Kharkiv itself, in areas recently taken over by Ukrainians.
See also  Former Falcon and Pentagon chief Donald Rumsfeld dies under GW Bush

Find our live from yesterday by clicking In this connection.

Read our articles, analysis and reports on the war in Ukraine

narrative. Terrible discovery at Izioum, after the withdrawal of the Russians

Investigation. Moscow deliberately targets civilian infrastructure

true A “conversation” with Putin? As for Pope Francis, “It stinks, but we have to do it.”

Encryption. Foreign weapons that allowed Ukraine to fight against the Russians

narrative. Six months of Russian occupation of Kubyansk

Video. At Izioum, a “mass grave” was discovered after the Russians left

Maintenance. Anna Colin Lebedev and Andreas Kentandre: “Ukrainians and Russians are no longer brothers. They are enemies”

Encryption. On the Internet, NAFO’s pro-Ukraine guerillas are a dog-headed memorial force

Internet. Ukrainian Counteroffensive: A Turning Point in the War?

Infographics. Map of the war in Ukraine, day by day

