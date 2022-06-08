War in Ukraine: Second launch pad for Russian Avoncard hypersonic missiles on alert, Putin’s military display continues

Since the beginning of the war, the Russian military has advanced its full range of medium and long-range missiles into the Ukrainian border. Kinjal, Poseidon, Iskander or Zircon systems have been brought to light, overcoming the devastating effects of these weapons. The Russian arsenal now has another terrifying asset, its Avangard missile.

The Avangard system is another weapon described by Moscow as “invincible.” It entered service in 2019 and is one of the most modern and weapons of mass destruction in the world.

On June 5, Sergei Karagayev, commander of the Russian Federation’s Strategic Rocket Forces, explained to the channel. Svesta TV, The channel of the Russian Armed Forces Ministry, the second battalion will be equipped with Avoncord ballistic missiles. According to these comments taken by the state agency Tass, it will start operating and will be placed on war alert.

Commander Svesta told TV that Russia’s missile strategic forces were preparing to receive a second battalion with the hypersonic missile system “Avoncord”. —Spriteer (spriteer_774400) June 5, 2022

The system will complete the Domprovsky unit in 2019 equipped with the first Avoncord missiles. According to the DOS agency, only two missiles are required to ensure Russia’s safety. So the second process should not take too long.

Made by a ballistic missile and a hypersonic glider, the Avangard missile orbits in the upper layers of the atmosphere, allowing for a less predictable trajectory than a ballistic device. It is therefore less vulnerable to air defense. According to Vladimir Putin, it is capable of striking a target like a “meteorite, fireball” and capable of carrying conventional electric or nuclear weapons with a force of 2 megatons.

According to Russia, it is specifically capable of reaching speeds of up to 33,000 kilometers per hour at Mach 27 or so. Suffice it to say that its usefulness in the conflict in Ukraine is minimal. But above all, it is a question of Russia continuing its strength by showing its striking power to the West. The aim is also to control the intensity of NATO countries in the race for military support for Ukraine.

Finally, according to US intelligence, Russian forces have fired more than 1,100 missiles at Ukraine in two months’ war … but the failure rate is estimated at 60%.