January 6, 2023

Watch: The 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards

January 6, 2023

2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards at the Convention Center on Thursday evening. It’s the first in-person awards ceremony since 2019. Channel 3’s Angela Chen and Patrick Evans were on the red carpet with some of the honorees, you can watch the interviews below.

List of honorees and presenters in order of presentation:

  • Danielle Didwiller – Outstanding Performance Award, Actress – Present
    • Presenter – Brian Tyree Henry
  • Brendan Fraser – Spotlight Award, Actor – THE WHALE
  • Sarah Polley – Director of the Year Award – Women Speaking
  • Austin Butler – Outstanding Performance Award, Actor – ELVIS
  • Michelle Yeoh – International Star Award, Actress – Everything, everywhere and every time
    • Presenter – Stephanie Hsu
  • Colin Farrell – Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor – THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN
  • Cate Blanchett – Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress – TÁR
    • Presenter – Jamie Lee Curtis
  • Bill Nighy – International Star Award, Actor – LIVING
    • Presenter – Kazuo Ishiguro
  • Viola Davis – President’s Award – Woman’s Own
    • Presenter – Cate Blanchett
  • Gabriel Labelle, Judd Hirsch, Kristi Macosko-Krieger, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Steven Spielberg – Vanguard Award – THE FABELMANS

Check out our interviews from the red carpet

