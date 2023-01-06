Watch: The 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards

2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards at the Convention Center on Thursday evening. It’s the first in-person awards ceremony since 2019. Channel 3’s Angela Chen and Patrick Evans were on the red carpet with some of the honorees, you can watch the interviews below.

List of honorees and presenters in order of presentation:

Danielle Didwiller – Outstanding Performance Award, Actress – Present Presenter – Brian Tyree Henry



Brendan Fraser – Spotlight Award, Actor – THE WHALE

Sarah Polley – Director of the Year Award – Women Speaking

Austin Butler – Outstanding Performance Award, Actor – ELVIS

Michelle Yeoh – International Star Award, Actress – Everything, everywhere and every time Presenter – Stephanie Hsu



Colin Farrell – Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor – THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

Cate Blanchett – Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress – TÁR Presenter – Jamie Lee Curtis



Bill Nighy – International Star Award, Actor – LIVING Presenter – Kazuo Ishiguro



Viola Davis – President’s Award – Woman’s Own Presenter – Cate Blanchett



Gabriel Labelle, Judd Hirsch, Kristi Macosko-Krieger, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Steven Spielberg – Vanguard Award – THE FABELMANS

Check out our interviews from the red carpet