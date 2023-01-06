Watch: The 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards

2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards at the Convention Center on Thursday evening. It’s the first in-person awards ceremony since 2019. Channel 3’s Angela Chen and Patrick Evans were on the red carpet with some of the honorees, you can watch the interviews below.
List of honorees and presenters in order of presentation:
- Danielle Didwiller – Outstanding Performance Award, Actress – Present
- Presenter – Brian Tyree Henry
- Brendan Fraser – Spotlight Award, Actor – THE WHALE
- Sarah Polley – Director of the Year Award – Women Speaking
- Austin Butler – Outstanding Performance Award, Actor – ELVIS
- Michelle Yeoh – International Star Award, Actress – Everything, everywhere and every time
- Presenter – Stephanie Hsu
- Colin Farrell – Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor – THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN
- Cate Blanchett – Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress – TÁR
- Presenter – Jamie Lee Curtis
- Bill Nighy – International Star Award, Actor – LIVING
- Presenter – Kazuo Ishiguro
- Viola Davis – President’s Award – Woman’s Own
- Presenter – Cate Blanchett
- Gabriel Labelle, Judd Hirsch, Kristi Macosko-Krieger, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Steven Spielberg – Vanguard Award – THE FABELMANS
Check out our interviews from the red carpet
Be the first to know when news breaks in the Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines at Click here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.
“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”
More Stories
Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay on TIkTok – Rolling Stone
King Charles Didn’t Hug Prince Harry After Diana’s Death: A Memoir
Kate Bosworth shares more adorable photos with Justin long after her 40th birthday