“Love Is Blind” Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed by Contestant; “It will probably be in the movie” – Deadline

Netflix/Getty

love is blind Contestant Tran Dang has hit production companies Kinetic Content and Delirium TV with a lawsuit for sexual assault, false imprisonment and negligence, the companies and the show’s creator allege.

Dang’s complaint alleges that she was “aggressively recruited” to appear on the hit Netflix reality series and “intentionally isolated for two weeks” in the booth by producers. Dang’s complaint alleges that she was attacked by her on-screen fiancé, Thomas Smith, on May 3, 2022. During Shooting in Mexico love is blind Season five. “Due to Delirium TV and Kinetic Content’s 24-hour surveillance of Plaintiff and Defendant Smith, most, if not all, of these distressing acts were filmed by the production crew and within their knowledge,” the filing by Houston law firm Wallace & Allen LLP states.

“The producers of Delirium TV and Kinetic Content made attempts to conceal Plaintiff’s sexual assault by characterizing it as unattractiveness on Plaintiff’s part,” reads the complaint, which seeks a jury trial.

Read the Dang v love is blind Producers and Smith.

The lawsuit filed in Harris County Circuit Court adds that Dang was “confused that no one had intervened to stop the harassment.” When communicating with A love is blind Dang, the producer’s assistant, adds that a crew member left her with the impression “that she was at fault for what happened with Thomas Smith by not communicating effectively or not taking ‘the relationship’ seriously one way or another.”

Eventually leaving love is blind While filming, Dang is seeking “substantial damages for the defendants’ criminal, harmful and outrageous conduct.” Neither Dang nor Smith, who was named as a defendant, appeared in the film love is blindThe fifth season of the series, which was released on September 22 on Netflix.

The reality series, created by Kinetic CEO Chris Cullen, puts singles looking for love together and interacting, all before meeting in person.

On Friday, both Kinetic Content and Delirium TV rejected Dang’s assertions about what happened love is blind Season five.

“We support and stand with victims of sexual assault, but Ms. Dang’s allegations against the producers are baseless,” the companies said in a joint statement.

“We document the independent choices of adults who volunteer to participate in a social experiment,” they added. “Their journey is neither scripted nor filmed around the clock. We have no knowledge or control over what happens in the private living quarters when not filming, and participants can choose to end their journey at any time.

“We take all participants’ concerns seriously and prioritize their well-being. Obviously we cannot address unspoken concerns, and in the entire time Ms. Dang was involved in the production of Love is Blind, she never reported any alleged wrongdoing of any kind to the producers. “She did not choose to end her participation in the trial. Instead, Ms. Dang continued the trial for weeks after the time her lawyers now claim an accident occurred. We deny the accusations against us and will defend them vigorously.”

Colin also directly denied that the assault occurred.

“She has made no allegation of assault of any kind,” the former UTA agent said of Dang in an interview today. “We will not continue filming with someone who was expressing that an incident of this type had occurred.”

In an environment where the behind-the-scenes reality of unscripted television is increasingly being highlighted, Dang’s lead attorney Ben Allen rejected the position of Kinetic Content, Delirium TV and Coelen.

“The producers are throwing money at the problem by spending a tremendous amount of money on losing legal positions that do nothing but delay the parties from having their day in court,” the Lone Star state attorney said of his client’s case, which was first filed in August. . “They lost on three distinct legal issues before the trial court and then filed three separate appeals to double the process we have to go through before this case is finally tried.”

“But we are confident that Ms. Dang’s position will be vindicated once we get there, and we are committed to seeing it through to the end,” he added. “We have to hold the show’s producers accountable. We have a moral obligation to our clients to do this, but we also feel a moral obligation to the next generation of reality show participants.”

Dang’s lawsuit and response from Colleen were first reported by the people.