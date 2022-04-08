What to remember from Thursday, April 7th

Russia has suspended itself from the UN Human Rights Council for fear of a new Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine, and a new round of sanctions has been imposed by the European Union and the G7 against Moscow. Here are the things to remember from Thursday, April 7th.

Russia has been suspended from the UN Human Rights Council

This is a historic decision. The UN General Assembly has suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council Of the United Nations due to the invasion of Ukraine. A result “Illegal”The Russian Foreign Ministry responded.

Of the 193 member states, 93 voted in favor, 24 against and 58 abstained. But the required two-thirds majority did not vote in favor of both the pros and cons. This is the second suspension in UN history since Libya was ousted in 2011.

The European Union has approved a ban on Russian coal

Twenty-seven delegates have decided on a ban on Russian coal and the closure of European ports for Russian ships, the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union announced. This is the fifth set of obstacles “Very substantial” Bans exports to Russia, especially high-tech goods, 10 billion and new sanctions against Russian banks.

The G7 also announced new restrictions. “We are blocking new investments in key sectors of the Russian economy, including energy. “Its members (Germany, Canada, USA, France, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom and the European Union) in a statement, further announce “Additional sanctions against the Russian Defense Ministry” And against “Higher” Proponents of war. On the US side, they officially revoked the trade status of Russia and Belarus, paving the way for penalties against these two countries.

Evacuation of civilians under bombs in eastern Ukraine

Fearing an attack on the eastern part, Ukrainian authorities have again called on civilians to leave. “The next few days may be the last chance to leave. All the independent cities in the Luhansk region are under enemy fire.” And Russian forces “Disconnecting All Possible Ways”, The governor of the region Serguiï Gaïdaï warned on Facebook. He He promised that the Ukrainian authorities would not allow him to stay in the east “Mariupol II”.

The city of Severodonetsk in the eastern part of the Ukrainian army was shelled by Russian forces. AFP reporters saw civilians being evacuated by bus, while explosions continued to erupt in its suburbs. Director of the Ukrainian Railways Oleksandr Kamish announced that Russian strikes have blocked departure trains on the only remaining railway line under Ukrainian control.

After the boutcha, heavy balances Borodianga, near Kyu, and Mariupol

Ukrainian prosecutor General Irina Venedikova announced that 26 bodies had been recovered by Ukrainian rescue workers from the rubble of two apartment buildings bombed in Borodianka, northwest of Q. This “The most devastated city in the region” Of the capital, he said on Facebook. The situation is there “Very scary” According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky, more than Bootsaw.

Mariupol is a port city that has been besieged and destroyed by the Russian military since the end of February, and more than 100,000 people are still missing. “New mayor” Russian support forces announced“About 5,000 people” Died among the public. Ukrainian officials have put forward a large number.

Ukraine asks NATO for weapons “now” or “it will be too late”

Ukraine needs weapons from NATO countries “Now” To repel the Russian attack, or “It’s too late”During the meeting of the Atlantic Alliance in Brussels, its Foreign Minister Dimitri Guleba announced. “I have no doubt that Ukraine will have the weapons it needs to fight. The question is when.”, He stressed after meeting his colleagues from NATO countries. He demanded with the same urgency that oil and gas purchases from Russia be stopped.

The Kremlin recognizes “Significant losses” within the Russian military

During an interview On the UK channel Sky News, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Approved “Significant losses” Within the Russian army stationed in Ukraine, without counting them. “It’s a great tragedy for us.” Russia has been tight-lipped about the extent of its losses since the start of the Ukraine invasion. The latest official report, March 29, states that 1,351 people were killed and 3,825 were injured.