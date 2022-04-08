At least two people have been killed in an attack in Tel Aviv

On April 7, 2022, Israeli police inspected the site of a new terrorist attack in Tel Aviv. Ariel Sklit / AB

A new armed attack on Thursday evening, April 7, in the center of the Israeli city of Tel Aviv killed at least two people and wounded several others. Sixteen of the injured have been transferred to local hospitals, said Megan David Adom, a member of the Israeli Red Cross.

“We have had ten injuries so far, but despite the efforts of the medical staff, two of them have sustained injuries.”, For its part, Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv said in a brief statement. The motive for the attack has not yet been clearly established.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers Repeated attacks on Israeli cities

On Thursday evening, witnesses at the scene told Agencies France-Presse (AFP) that they had heard gunshots and had seen chaotic scenes in the center of Tel Aviv. “The environment of war, soldiers and police everywhere; They were looking for a restaurant, and people were crying and running in all directions. “A witness working near the scene of the attack told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Fourth attack in three weeks In the country

In a statement, security forces asked people not to go outside to avoid being targeted by the fire. ‘Police call on people to stay home and allow law enforcement to identify suspects and deal with the ongoing incident’He said in a statement.

“The terrorist has escaped. We are doing everything we can to find him.”Israeli police spokesman Mrid Ben Meyer said “Hundreds” Officers were in the assailant’s hideout

He made the decision at the end of talks with Prime Minister Naphtali Bennett’s senior security officials “To strengthen” Presence of law enforcement in Tel Aviv.

“This is a very difficult night (…) wherever this terrorist is hiding, we will find him. Those who helped him indirectly or directly will pay the price.Mr. Bennett said.

Thursday evening, Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic movement “Popular” A “Heroic action” And there is Islamic Jihad “Greetings” He considers it an attack “Natural Answer” To do “Crimes” Israel, including the latest attack on Gene.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers The Israeli government lost the majority

Proliferation of activities in the occupied West Bank

This is the fourth attack in three weeks in the country and the second in nine days in Tel Aviv. Last week, a Palestinian man from the occupied West Bank opened fire on people while driving in the Orthodox Jewish town of Bini Brock near Tel Aviv. Five people were killed, including two Ukrainians and an Israeli Arab policeman. A few days ago, two policemen were killed, including a young Franco-Israeli The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the shooting (EI) in Hadera (north of the country).

On March 22, four Israelis were killed in Beersheva, a large city in the Negev Desert (south). Attack with a knife and car collision In 2016 a teacher was sentenced to four years in prison for planning to go to Syria to fight for IS.

In the wake of these attacks, the Israeli military, police and homeland security services have arrested dozens of suspected Israeli-linked operatives, and have intensified operations in the occupied West Bank, especially in Gene, north of the Palestinian territories. Where did the Bnei Brak attacker come from.

At least three members of the Islamic Jihad, the second Palestinian armed movement after Hamas, were killed in a gun battle in Jenin in connection with the operation.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers Israel is once again under threat from the Islamic State

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a rally in central Tel Aviv, as Israeli police forces were preparing for the first major Friday prayers since the start of Ramadan on the Al-Masjid Esplanade in Jerusalem. Last year, clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police on the sidelines of large rallies in East Jerusalem led to an eleven-day war between Hamas and Israel in power in the Gaza Strip, an area occupied by Israel since 1967.