May 10, 2023

WhatsApp responded after Elon Musk tweeted Trust Nothing

Len Houle May 10, 2023 2 min read

WhatsApp rejected this claim.

New Delhi:

A Twitter engineer’s screenshot of his device has raised concerns about alleged WhatsApp accessing the devices microphone, even when the app is not in use. Engineer Fouad Al-Dubairi claimed that his WhatsApp was constantly using the microphone while he slept.

His concern also prompted a response from his boss, Elon Musk.

“Trust nothing, not even nothing,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar called the incident an invasion of privacy and said the government would look into it immediately.

“This is an unacceptable breach of privacy. We will scrutinize this matter thoroughly and take action on any breach of privacy even with the preparation of the new Digital Personal Data Protection Act DPDP (sic),” the Federal Secretary of State for Electronics and Technology tweeted.

WhatsApp rejected the claim and said, “Users have full control over their microphone settings on Google for investigation and compensation.”

“Once the permission is granted, WhatsApp only accesses the microphone when the user is on a call or recording an audio or video note – and even then, those communications are protected with end-to-end encryption so WhatsApp can’t hear them,” she added.

See also  Intel Core i9-13900T CPU benchmarks show faster performance than 12900K 125W at 35W

However, many users in the comments section have claimed that they are facing similar issues.

WhatsApp is still the most popular instant messaging app that uses end-to-end encryption to protect the content of messages from being read by anyone else.

Moreover, WhatsApp has had some privacy issues in the past, such as: sharing some user data with parent company Meta such as your phone number, device information, location, and contacts.

Signal and Telegram claim to offer more privacy to users.

