WhatsApp will soon let you exit group chats undetected

Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images
WhatsApp is launching a new feature that allows users to leave lengthy group chats without alerting others that they are out.
Currently, opting out of a group chat on WhatsApp can be awkward as all chat participants are notified when you leave. In larger groups, it can also be annoying.
However, soon, instead of notifying everyone in the group when someone is leaving, only those in charge will be notified. The feature will be rolled out to all WhatsApp users this month.
It’s part of a suite of measures the encrypted messaging platform is taking in an effort to boost privacy. Another tool announced by the company will allow users to hide their presence so that others cannot see them on the Internet.
WhatsApp is also testing a setting that prevents contacts from taking a screenshot of “view once” messages, which cannot be accessed again after they are initially opened.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mark ZuckerbergCEO of dead Which owns WhatsApp, said it will “continue to build new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations.”
“At WhatsApp, we focus on building product features that enable people to have more control and privacy over their messages,” Amy Fora, Chief Product Officer at WhatsApp, said in a statement.
“Over the years, we’ve added interlocking layers of protection to help keep their conversations secure, and new features are one way we continue to live up to our commitment to keeping messages private.”
The update adds to a series of changes that Meta has made to its platforms recently.
company recently Fix the main Facebook app To algorithmically prioritize recommended content, creating a new feed that displays friends and family’s posts in reverse chronological order.
Meta is seeking to win over younger “Gen Z” users who have shunned social apps like Instagram and Snapchat for TikTok, the hugely popular short video platform owned by Chinese company ByteDance.
The TikTok feed is designed in such a way that it recommends content based on what it thinks users will be most interested in, making it Famous for addiction to scroll through.
“Hipster-friendly explorer. Award-winning coffee fanatic. Analyst. Problem solver. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Super Punch-Out Player Mode Found After 28 Years
iOS 16 Beta 5: Battery percentage now displayed in iPhone status bar
A leaked video shows DJI’s cinewhoop FPV drone in action