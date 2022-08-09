WhatsApp will soon let you exit group chats undetected

WhatsApp is launching a new feature that allows users to leave lengthy group chats without alerting others that they are out.

Currently, opting out of a group chat on WhatsApp can be awkward as all chat participants are notified when you leave. In larger groups, it can also be annoying.

However, soon, instead of notifying everyone in the group when someone is leaving, only those in charge will be notified. The feature will be rolled out to all WhatsApp users this month.

It’s part of a suite of measures the encrypted messaging platform is taking in an effort to boost privacy. Another tool announced by the company will allow users to hide their presence so that others cannot see them on the Internet.