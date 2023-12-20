Why Jerry Rice wants Christian McCaffrey to break 49ers TD record – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

Jerry Rice Set an abundance of records During his illustrious NFL career, but one of his historic landmarks is in danger of being torn down by a current member of the 49ers.

Christian McCaffrey scored 20 goals during the 2023 NFL season, just two shy of the 49ers’ single-season franchise record of 22 set by Rice in 1987.

49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner asked Rice if he wanted to see the record broken during an interview on “The Warner House” podcast. The legendary wide receiver revealed he’s rooting for McCaffrey to pass his touchdown milestone, citing his admiration for the dynamic ability the star running back adds to the 49ers’ offense.

“Yes, because I believe records should be broken,” Rice told Warner. “What he brings to the table, I’m talking about him from scrimmage, from rushing the ball, from catching the ball, from scoring goals, he does it all man, he does it all. I make sure when I go into the game I do it.” I’m out on the field, walking on it, saying hello and interacting with the players.

“Records have to be broken. I’ve been very lucky to have a lot of great players around me and I think the same thing happens to me. [McCaffrey]. He’s a complete football player, hard-working and very humble. So it’s okay, it’s okay. I have quite a few records now, okay? I wouldn’t mind sharing some of these records.”

In addition to the 49ers’ single-season touchdown record, Rice holds nearly every major career receiving record in NFL history, including most touchdowns received (197), receiving yards (22,895) and receptions (1,549).

McCaffrey’s pursuit of Rice’s single-season record got a big boost in the 49ers’ 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, as the All-Pro scored three touchdowns on the afternoon. McCaffrey’s prolific performance in Arizona earned him an MVP endorsement from Brock Purdy.

In 14 games this season, McCaffrey has scored at least one touchdown in all but two. With three games left on the schedule, McCaffrey looks ready to add his name to the history books by breaking a prestigious Rice mark that has stood for more than 35 years.

