October 3, 2022

Wisconsin Badgers sack Paul Crest and choose Jim Leonard as interim coach

Joy Love October 3, 2022

The Wisconsin Badgers The school announced Sunday evening the firing of soccer coach Paul Crest. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonard will be the team’s interim coach.

The move represented a stunning turn of events for Chryst, who won no less than 10 games in four of his first five seasons while leading Wisconsin to three Big Ten appearances during that time. But producer on the field has steadily declined after the 2019 Rose Bowl campaign.

“After a heartfelt and honest conversation with Coach Crest about what’s in the best interest of the football program in the long term, I’ve concluded that it was time for a leadership change,” said Wisconsin State Athletic Director Chris McIntosh. “Paul is an honest man who loves his players. I have great respect and admiration for Paul, his legacy and his family at the University of Wisconsin.”

Wisconsin ended its 2020 pandemic brief season 4-3 by rallying to win its last two games. The Badgers were in a position to claim the Big Ten West title last season, but suffered a 23-13 loss to their opponent. Minnesota In the regular season final he went 9-4 overall. Wisconsin opened the season 2-3 and lost all three of its games against Power 5 opponents.

Washington state He defeated Wisconsin 17-14 in Week 2 even though the Badgers were 17.

