(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios) Is Microsoft ready to show off the battle royale mode in Halo Infinite? It’s now been more than six months since the launch infinite auraHopefully, the title will appear at the Xbox & Bethesda Game Show this weekend. Halo developer Infinite 343 Industries continues to work on the live service for free-to-play multiplayer, with Season 2 currently underway and Collaborative campaign support group to enter the test This July. 343 Industries has also teamed up with Certain Affinity on future Halo Infinite content, which we understand is new content. A multiplayer experience inspired by battle royale, with the evolution of Halo. First detailed in a report from Xbox Senior Editor Jez Corden in January, the mode is in development Under the codename Tatankadeals with giants such as Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone. It is currently believed that Tatanka could target Season 4, which was recently delayed to early 2023, following changes made to the Halo Infinite roadmap. While 343 Industries likely won’t announce new games this week, it’s a precedent teaser It means he could have something to show on the 14th of June extended broadcast. – Matt Brown

morning! We’ve just started our second day of coverage on the Xbox & Bethesda Game Show this weekend. I check in earlier than the rest of the squad from London, to catch the latest developments overnight, before what could be a busy day before tomorrow’s big show. We recently learned that the Xbox & Bethesda Game Show will be running for him about 95 minutes, indicating that the duo has a busy event in the works. While the June 12 broadcast will host the big hitters, don’t forget that Microsoft has a second event with an additional 90 minutes to follow on June 14. We’re also seeing some alleged “leaks” of the Xbox event circulating online this morning, most of which are completely fake. However, if you want to go blind this weekend, we recommend staying offline ASAP. We will continue to provide the latest, as it happens. – Matt Brown

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks LLC) Indiana Jones may return to Xbox Showcase See also OnePlus was knocked out to take out fake OPPO and Realme phones While it’s unclear which Microsoft-owned studios have a place during Sunday’s show, MachineGames, best known for its work on Wolfenstein games, could be among those featured. MachineGames has now commented on the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, fueling speculation for an appearance during the show. We are so excited for Sundays [sic] Show “Developer Mention via LinkedIn. “I hope you’re all ready for it!” MachineGames has joined Xbox as part of its acquisition of Bethesda, while licensing work continues Indiana Jones game with Lucasfilm. View can provide project update After its unveiling in 2021, if it is set to coincide with the upcoming Indiana Jones movie due out next June. The third installment in the recent Wolfenstein series is also expected to be in the pipeline, following the 2017 release of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. – Matt Brown

(Image credit: aarongreenberg | Twitter) Microsoft says Xbox & Bethesda Show will run for 95 minutes Those who have anticipated the length of Xbox & Bethesda’s gaming offering needn’t ask further. The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will run for approximately 95 minutesAccording to a new Twitter post from Aaron Greenberg, Xbox Marketing Director. That’s just over an hour and a half of continuous ads and trailers for upcoming Xbox games. While we now have a runtime, we’re still guessing which games will come out on Sunday. Do not forget to Microsoft Host an extended show on June 14which is about 90 minutes long, which is expected to provide a deeper look into some of the games shown during the main event. – Zachary Body

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios) Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC Leaks Before Its Reveal A few weeks ago, I discussed what Playground Games might be planning for First Forza Horizon 5 DLC Expansion. Now, just days before Xbox & Bethesda premieres the games, a premature update to the game’s Steam slate has leaked Forza Horizon 5 expansion called Hot Wheels. While Microsoft was quick to remove promotion assets, you can’t erase them from the internet. It looks like Playground Games is partnering with the Mattel brand once again in the Hot Wheels crossover, going back to the days of Forza Horizon 3. See also PS4 players just got a big free gift Nothing has been officially confirmed yet, but it seems likely that Forza Horizon 5 will appear during the Xbox & Bethesda Game Show to reveal the new DLC. We can also expect more details on what’s included and when the expansion will be available. – Zachary Body

(Image credit: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.) Xbox Cloud Gaming TV app launches on Samsung TVs this month Xbox Cloud Gaming continues to expand at a steady pace, now connecting mobile phones, PCs, and Xbox consoles to Microsoft’s streaming platform. Televisions are the latest to join its growing cloud empire, thanks to a New Xbox TV app heads to the 2022 Samsung TV lineup From 30 June. Microsoft also confirmed its plans to launch a streaming-only Xbox, dubbed internally Xbox “Keystone” It constitutes a more affordable entry point into the Xbox ecosystem. Microsoft continues to pay Xbox Cloud Games As its next major innovation, Xbox online game streaming with low latency, along with the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. These now fall under “Xbox Everywhere,” an umbrella term for its emerging ecosystem, away from traditional console hardware. Xbox Cloud Gaming will likely play a pivotal role during Xbox & Bethesda’s gaming offering, helping the catalog of future games reach the widest possible audience. Expect Xbox Cloud Gaming to appear more frequently this weekend, along with the latest Xbox Series X consoles | S. – Matt Brown

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks) Xbox to ‘Meet or Exceed’ 5 new games in the next 12 months Microsoft is heading to the Xbox & Bethesda Game Show this weekend next Commit to at least five new games over the next 12 months. And in a press release ahead of Sunday’s broadcast, the company said it plans to “meet or exceed” the number of new games released in the past fiscal year. This means that Xbox and Bethesda will submit five or more projects before June 2023. The announcement suggests we may see more challenging release dates during Microsoft’s June 12 conference, including titles planned for later this year. next Delay to Starfield and RedfallRedmond has found itself with a loophole in its content calendar for the remainder of 2022. Forza Motorsport can help fill the gap, and we expect to learn more about other titles to come in the near future. – Matt Brown See also PlatinumGames' live service title is off to a really bad start

Greetings! It’s an incredibly fun time of year for gamers on Xbox and PC, with Xbox and Bethesda’s impressive gaming offering just around the corner. I’ll update this space with all the latest announcements and revelations as we get them, and can also share some of my own thoughts. I lead a lot of coverage of Minecraft, Forza Horizon, and Forza Motorsport here at Windows Central, but I’m also a fan of all things video games, especially Xbox games. I’m excited to see what’s in store in the coming weeks. — Zachary Boddy, Windows Central Games News Writer

(Image credit: Activision) In case you missed it, Summer Game Fest, the inaugural gaming event of season not-E3-but-still-Sorta-E3, recently a few new game announcements ahead of the Xbox & Bethesda show. You can catch up All Summer Games Festival announcements In the full round of the event. Highlights of the event for Xbox owners included the first gameplay demos of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and The Callisto Protocol, as well as a new trailer for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Xbox Game Pass It also received several new additions for Day 1, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge on June 16, and Routine, an upcoming sci-fi horror game score by DOOM’s Mick Gordon. Microsoft’s limited offering also indicates that it’s blocking these heavy hitters, which only raises expectations for the June 12 presentation. – Matt Brown