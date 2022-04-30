2022 NFL Draft: Track Round 2-3 results, Seahawks news and live updates

welcome back!

The 2022 NFL Draft Action resumes from Las Vegas at 4 p.m. PT on ABC, ESPN, and NFL with Rounds 2-3. from Seattle Seahawks Perspective, team Charles Cross took ninth on Thursday, not returning to the first round with any of their R2 picks. Right now, they have 40 and 41 picks, which seems pretty tempting to not have at least one deal for more picks. Seattle also picked 72nd overall in the third round.

Will Seahawks Take QB on Day Two? They don’t lack options after only Kenny Beckett went in the first round. They have needs in passing, quarterbacks, linebackers and even linebackers arguably when you consider the lack of long-term contracts on the current depth scheme.

Join us and let’s find out together!

Seahawks’ remaining picks

Round 2, choose 40 (from Denver Broncos)

Round two, choose 41

Third round, choose 72

Round 4, choose 109 (from New York Jets)

5th round, pick 145 (from Denver Broncos)

Round 5, pick 153

Round 7, choose 229

Round 2 Draft Order

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX) – Logan Hall, DL, Houston

34. Green Bay Packers (from MIN via DET) – Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota

35. Tennessee Titans (from New York) – Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

36. New York Jets (via NYG) – Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

37. Houston Texans – Jalen Peter, S, Baylor

38. Atlanta Falcons (from NYG via NYJ via CAR) – Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State

39. Chicago Bears – Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

40. Seattle Seahawks (From Den) – Boy Maffei, Edge, Minnesota

41. Seattle Seahawks – Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

42. Minnesota Vikings (from IND via WAS) – Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

43. New York Giants (from ATL) – Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

44. Houston Texans (from Klee) – John Mitchie, WR, Alabama

45. Baltimore Ravens – David Ojabo, DE, Michigan

46. ​​Detroit Lions (from Maine) – Josh Paschal, D.E., Kentucky

47. Leaders of Washington (from India) – Vidarian Mattis, DT, Alabama

48. Chicago Bears (from LAC) – Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

49. New Orleans Saints – Aluntay Taylor, CB, Tennessee

50. New England Patriots (from KC via MIA) – Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

51. Philadelphia Eagles – Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska

52. Pittsburgh Steelers – George Pickens, Georgia

53. Indianapolis Colts (from MIN via GB via LV) – Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

54. Kansas City Chiefs (from NE) – Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

55. Arizona Cardinals – Tree McBride, TE, Colorado

56 – Dallas Cowboys – Sam Williams, DE, Ole Miss

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from BUF) – Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan

58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) – Troy Anderson, LB, Montana State

59. Minnesota Vikings (from GB) – Ed Ingram, G, L.S.

60- Cincinnati Bengals (from BUF via TB) – Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

61. San Francisco 49ers – Drake Jackson, DE, USC

62. Kansas City Chiefs – Brian Cook, C, Cincinnati

63. Buffalo Bills (from CIN) – James Cook, RB, Georgia

64. Denver Broncos (from LAR) – Nick Bonito, LB, Oklahoma

Round 3 Draft Order

65. Jacksonville Jaguars – Luke Fortner, OL, Kentucky

66. Minnesota Vikings (from DET) – Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

67. New York Giants – Josh Ezeudu, G, North Carolina

68. Cleveland Browns (from HOU) – Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi

69. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ) – Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (Central African Republic).

71. Chicago Bears

72. Seattle Seahawks

73. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS).

74. Atlanta Falcons

75. Denver Broncos

76. Baltimore Ravens

77. Indianapolis Colts (from MIN)

78. Cleveland Browns

79. Los Angeles Chargers

80- Houston Texas (from NO)

81- New York Giants (from MIA).

82 – Atlanta Falcons (from IND)

83. Philadelphia Eagles

84. Pittsburgh Steelers

85. New England Patriots

86. Las Vegas Raiders

87. Arizona Cardinals

88. Dallas Cowboys

89. Buffalo Bills

90. Tennessee Titans

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

92. Green Bay Packers

93. San Francisco 49ers

94. Kansas City Chiefs

95. Cincinnati Bengals

96- Denver Broncos (from LAR).

97. Detroit Lions

98. New Orleans Saints

99. Cleveland Browns

100. Baltimore Ravens

101 – Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

102- Miami Dolphins (from SF).

103. Kansas City Chiefs

104. Los Angeles Rams

105. San Francisco 49ers

daily trading project

