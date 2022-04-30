2022 NFL Draft: Track Round 2-3 results, Seahawks news and live updates

welcome back!
The 2022 NFL Draft Action resumes from Las Vegas at 4 p.m. PT on ABC, ESPN, and NFL with Rounds 2-3. from Seattle Seahawks Perspective, team Charles Cross took ninth on Thursday, not returning to the first round with any of their R2 picks. Right now, they have 40 and 41 picks, which seems pretty tempting to not have at least one deal for more picks. Seattle also picked 72nd overall in the third round.
Will Seahawks Take QB on Day Two? They don’t lack options after only Kenny Beckett went in the first round. They have needs in passing, quarterbacks, linebackers and even linebackers arguably when you consider the lack of long-term contracts on the current depth scheme.
Join us and let’s find out together!
Seahawks’ remaining picks
Round 2, choose 40 (from Denver Broncos)
Round two, choose 41
Third round, choose 72
Round 4, choose 109 (from New York Jets)
5th round, pick 145 (from Denver Broncos)
Round 5, pick 153
Round 7, choose 229
Round 2 Draft Order
33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX) – Logan Hall, DL, Houston
34. Green Bay Packers (from MIN via DET) – Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota
35. Tennessee Titans (from New York) – Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
36. New York Jets (via NYG) – Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
37. Houston Texans – Jalen Peter, S, Baylor
38. Atlanta Falcons (from NYG via NYJ via CAR) – Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State
39. Chicago Bears – Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
40. Seattle Seahawks (From Den) – Boy Maffei, Edge, Minnesota
41. Seattle Seahawks – Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
42. Minnesota Vikings (from IND via WAS) – Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
43. New York Giants (from ATL) – Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
44. Houston Texans (from Klee) – John Mitchie, WR, Alabama
45. Baltimore Ravens – David Ojabo, DE, Michigan
46. Detroit Lions (from Maine) – Josh Paschal, D.E., Kentucky
47. Leaders of Washington (from India) – Vidarian Mattis, DT, Alabama
48. Chicago Bears (from LAC) – Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
49. New Orleans Saints – Aluntay Taylor, CB, Tennessee
50. New England Patriots (from KC via MIA) – Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor
51. Philadelphia Eagles – Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska
52. Pittsburgh Steelers – George Pickens, Georgia
53. Indianapolis Colts (from MIN via GB via LV) – Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
54. Kansas City Chiefs (from NE) – Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
55. Arizona Cardinals – Tree McBride, TE, Colorado
56 – Dallas Cowboys – Sam Williams, DE, Ole Miss
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from BUF) – Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan
58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) – Troy Anderson, LB, Montana State
59. Minnesota Vikings (from GB) – Ed Ingram, G, L.S.
60- Cincinnati Bengals (from BUF via TB) – Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska
61. San Francisco 49ers – Drake Jackson, DE, USC
62. Kansas City Chiefs – Brian Cook, C, Cincinnati
63. Buffalo Bills (from CIN) – James Cook, RB, Georgia
64. Denver Broncos (from LAR) – Nick Bonito, LB, Oklahoma
Round 3 Draft Order
65. Jacksonville Jaguars – Luke Fortner, OL, Kentucky
66. Minnesota Vikings (from DET) – Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma
67. New York Giants – Josh Ezeudu, G, North Carolina
68. Cleveland Browns (from HOU) – Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi
69. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ) – Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State
70. Jacksonville Jaguars (Central African Republic).
71. Chicago Bears
72. Seattle Seahawks
73. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS).
74. Atlanta Falcons
75. Denver Broncos
76. Baltimore Ravens
77. Indianapolis Colts (from MIN)
78. Cleveland Browns
79. Los Angeles Chargers
80- Houston Texas (from NO)
81- New York Giants (from MIA).
82 – Atlanta Falcons (from IND)
83. Philadelphia Eagles
84. Pittsburgh Steelers
85. New England Patriots
86. Las Vegas Raiders
87. Arizona Cardinals
88. Dallas Cowboys
89. Buffalo Bills
90. Tennessee Titans
91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92. Green Bay Packers
93. San Francisco 49ers
94. Kansas City Chiefs
95. Cincinnati Bengals
96- Denver Broncos (from LAR).
97. Detroit Lions
98. New Orleans Saints
99. Cleveland Browns
100. Baltimore Ravens
101 – Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
102- Miami Dolphins (from SF).
103. Kansas City Chiefs
104. Los Angeles Rams
105. San Francisco 49ers
daily trading project
Vikings Trade: Choose 34
Trade packages: 53, 59
– Yates field (FieldYates) April 29, 2022
Giants Trade: Choose 36
Aircraft Trade: 38, 146
– Yates field (FieldYates) April 29, 2022
Pony trade: choose 42, 122
Vikings Trade: 53, 77, 192
– Yates field (FieldYates) April 29, 2022
Brown Trade: Choose 44
Texas Trade: Choose 68, 108, 124
– Yates field (FieldYates) April 30, 2022
Trade Bosses: Choose 50
Trade the Patriots: Pick 54, 158
– Yates field (FieldYates) April 30, 2022
Billing Trade: Choose 57
Buc Trade: Choose 60, 180
– Yates field (FieldYates) April 30, 2022
Billing Trade: Choose 60
Bengal trade: choose 63, 209
– Yates field (FieldYates) April 30, 2022
