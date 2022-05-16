A Bay Area teenager fills in for the drummer role for Pearl Jam on the Auckland Show

When 18-year-old drummer Kai Neukermans went to A pearl jam Presented at the Forum in Englewood earlier this month, he watched as attack leader Eddie Vader took a piece of paper from someone in the crowd that had been written down with a list of Song Suggestions, including “Mind Your Manners” from the 2013 “Lightning Bolt” record.
but the Gulf area The high school student never imagined he’d be on stage playing the same song with the legendary Seattle grunge band at the Oakland Arena about a week later, when he was asked to fill a job for Matt Cameron, who tested positive for the COVID virus and had to sit out the party.
