Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Twins at Stranger Things

Blondes have more fun!

Millie Bobby Brown Swinging a new look these days – the natural brunette Weird things The star recently debuted freshly dyed blonde hair. So when she brought her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi At the premiere of the fourth season of the Netflix series on May 14, the two were adorably twins on the red carpet. They wore similar costumes – she wore a white one-shoulder dress with a translucent black sleeve, while a black and white suit was without time.

At the event, which was held in New York City, the two female stars, including David Harbour– Who was accompanied by his singer wife Lily AllenAnd Winona RyderAnd Maya HawkAnd Matthew ModineAnd Caleb McLaughlinAnd Finn WolfhardAnd Sadie SinkAnd Noah SchnappAnd Gaten MatarazzoAnd Charlie HeatonAnd Natalia Dyer And Joe Kerry.

Jake, 20 years old Jon Bon Jovidyed his blonde bleached blonde hair in February, matching his girlfriend’s long blonde wig as is Celebrated her eighteenth birthday Dressed as Barbie and Ken.

Over the next few weeks, Millie then appeared as a brunette again before appearing again as a blonde The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon May 13. After recording in New York City, she and Jake went on a dinner date.