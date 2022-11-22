A huge behind-the-scenes update on Becky Lynch’s comeback plans from WWE

Sarah Steer/Getty Images

With WWE’s Survivor Series WarGames event fast approaching, things could take a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major injury comeback is likely to be on the cards.

This is because “choice to fight” He states that “As of at least last week, former WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was expected to return soon.”

Lynch He had a separated shoulder at SummerSlam in July during her match with Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. What makes it even more interesting is that recently A month ago!, Fightful noted that there was no actual timetable for her return and that there were certainly no plans for Lynch to return early. As always when it comes to wrestling, plans are subject to change.

Fightful has now been told that there have been talks of Lynch being the fifth member of Team Belair for this Saturday’s Women’s WarGames match, which will see her align with Belair, Mia Yim, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka. For now, those four are waiting for a fifth woman to join them in facing Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY), Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley.

It’s also been reported that the current feeling around the locker room regarding working with Lynch specifically is one of excitement, especially now that Vince McMahon is no longer booking things. Before her injury-forced departure, “The Man” returned.

With only one episode of “raw” Left before WarGames, it will be interesting to see if fans get any definitive answers before Saturday arrives.