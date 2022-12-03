According to the World Health Organization, “at least 90% of the world’s population currently has some form of immunity”.

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned against the temptation to prematurely assert that the emerging phase of the epidemic is over: “We’re not there yet,” he warned.

effect of vaccination or previous infection. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), At least 90% of the world’s population presents a form of immunity against Covid-19, its General Manager Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced at a press conference on Friday, December 2. Reduced awareness.

It leaves the door open The appearance of a new variant The currently dominant omicron variant is likely to spread and change.

“The WHO estimates that at least 90% of the world’s population currently has some form of immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, by previous infection or vaccination”, He explained about the virus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic. WHO chief warns against testing Confirm in advance The growing phase of the epidemic is over. “We’re not there yet,” he lamented. “Gaps in surveillance, testing, sequencing and vaccination continue to create the perfect conditions for the emergence of a new variant that can cause significant mortality,” he warned.

500 omicron subtypes are in circulation

The omicron variant, declared a new concern by the WHO a year ago, has since spread worldwide, demonstrating Very contagious than its predecessor Delta. According to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, more Over 500 subtypes of Omicron are currently in circulationAll of these are highly infectious and have mutations that are able to overcome immune barriers more easily, although they cause less severe disease than previous variants.

A total of 6.6 million deaths were reported by countries to the World Health Organization, while approx 640 million confirmed cases have been recorded. But according to the WHO, the real number is much higher. For the past week, More than 8,500 deaths from Covid-19 Recorded, “This is not Unacceptable Three years after the pandemic, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reasoned, when we have many tools to prevent infections and save lives.