October 19, 2023

Activision’s Xbox deal is done. What now? – Open 617

Len Houle October 19, 2023

The Activision-Blizzard acquisition by Microsoft has finally happened, so we can finally stop talking about it! Or, well, at least we can stop talking about the annoying regulatory side of it. Now it’s time to talk about games! We discuss Activision-Blizzard games in the back catalog that we’d like to see slightly updated for the Xbox Series . Plus: Starfield tops sales charts, Bethesda’s “Uncle Pete” Haynes says goodbye, and more!

