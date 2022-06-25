Amber Heard’s Appeal – Latest: No settlement as actor hints at Johnny Depp’s verdict appeal

Savannah Guthrie Choi Amber Heard on Johnny Depp’s ‘Mocked’ Voice

On Friday (June 24) Judge Benny Azcaret delivered a ruling that reverses the ruling previously reached in Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard.

On June 1, a Virginia jury ruled that Heard had defamed her ex-husband, Mr. Depp, thus ending a six-week, widely watched trial.

It also ruled in favor of Mrs. Heard in some aspects of her counterclaim against Mr. Depp. A jury awarded Depp in damages of $15 million after it was found that he had proven all three of the lawsuits brought against Heard. The amount was reduced to $10.35 million due to restrictions set by state law.

Representatives were not required to be in the courtroom for the hearing, which begins at 11 a.m. ET on Friday and concludes in about an hour.