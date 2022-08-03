August 3, 2022

Apple may delay iPadOS 16 launch until October

Len Houle August 3, 2022 2 min read

Apple makes Big changes to multitasking and collaboration in iPadOS 16, prompting users and developers to get used to the new and ambitious Stage Manager user interface. Now, based on anonymous sources, Bloomberg Mark Gorman reports This, unlike previous years when new versions of iOS and iPadOS appeared at the same time, the company will delay the launch of iPadOS 16. This means that we can expect a new iPhone program in September as usual, followed by an iPadOS update in October.

Gorman said the delay is partly due to the theater director, who, In the iPadOS 16 preview, the edge David Pierce didn’t like it much:

We’ll reserve full judgment for our review this fall, but for now, I hate the theater director. Stacks take up a lot of screen space, and it takes a lot of work to position application windows like that. (One funny experimental moment: When Stage Manager is running, it immediately forces the Settings app to display at a size it doesn’t support, and crashes. Many other apps do that too.) When you open the full screen app, you’re out of Stage Manager, and it’s not clear how to get back Or put things in piles.

Gurman also says that the switch will allow Apple to release iPadOS 16 close to when the new iPads are released; He reported that the company is working on an iPad Pro with Apple’s new M2 chip and an entry-level iPad that will finally make the switch to USB-C.

