The average price of regular gasoline in Massachusetts rose $0.54 in one week, exceeding $4 a gallon for the first time since the Great Recession. Unleaded on Saturday rose to $4.079 per gallon on Sunday and rose again to $4.16 per gallon on Monday. That’s a new record, surpassing the previous high of $4,092 a gallon, set on July 8, 2008. News Center 5 found prices for regular gasoline as high as $4.29 a gallon at some stations on Saturday and Sunday. Attributable to the instability in Ukraine caused by the ongoing Russian invasion. “The extraordinary volatility in global oil markets stems from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the question whether the United States and NATO will impose sanctions on the Russian oil and gas industry. With this issue still being discussed today, the market will see significant upward pressure on petroleum-related commodities,” he said. AAA spokeswoman Marie Maguire said. The average price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $3.62 a gallon last week, $3.44 a gallon last month and $2.68 a gallon last year. As of Sunday, it costs an average of $61.19 to fill a 15-gallon tank with regular unleaded gasoline. Just last month, the cost to fill a 15-gallon tank was about $10 less with an average of $51.62. A year ago, the cost was under $20 at an average of $40.20. Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin wonders why prices vary from gas station to gas station. “The huge disparity in pricing practices exposes the fact that these are not based on actual costs. I think they are counting on it on an opportunity basis. They see the rhetoric being there. They know the hysteria is there.” Galvin said the crisis in Ukraine should not affect the price of gas that Massachusetts residents buy now because that fuel was bought weeks ago. He’s calling on the attorney general’s office to open an investigation, saying they can review the books of retailers and wholesalers to determine whether gasoline prices were based on a fair profit or price gouging. “The government has to investigate now. Be aware that their books and records will be checked, which we are entitled to do,” Galvin said. “I think the government is letting their people down if they don’t investigate this. If they allow the market to be the Wild West, prices are going to keep going up and going up.” The AAA said the national average price for regular gasoline rose from $3,992 a gallon on Saturday to $4,009 a gallon on Sunday and $4,065 on Monday. The highest national average price for regular unleaded gas was recorded on July 17, 2008, at $4.114 per gallon. Plan ahead – Map your route before you go to reduce unnecessary turns and dips. Avoid peak traffic times. Combine missions and go to “one-stop shops” where you can multitask (banking, shopping, etc.). Watch your speed – fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph in most cars, then drops as speeds increase. Reducing highway speeds from 5 to 10 mph can increase fuel economy by up to 14%. Avoid Excessive Idling – A car engine consumes a quarter to a half gallon of fuel per hour when idling, but a warm engine only takes about 10 seconds of fuel to restart. When it is safe to do so, shut down your engine if you have been parked for more than a minute. Use ‘fast’ or ‘fast’ toll lanes – avoiding unnecessary stops or slowdowns on the highway helps save fuel. Avoid rush hour – Take advantage of flexible working hours to avoid commuting during peak traffic times. Predict road conditions – watch ahead traffic and ‘time’ stop signs to maintain momentum and avoid unnecessary stop-and-go. Regular vs Premium – If regular gas is recommended for your car, that’s all you need a premium for when your car doesn’t require it, it will only cost you money and doesn’t improve your fuel economy. Shop and save – find the best petrol price in your area

Keep your car in top condition with routine checks and in between, make sure your tires are properly inflated. Plan in advance – Map your route before you go to reduce unnecessary shifts and backtracks. Avoid peak traffic times. Combine missions and go to “one-stop shops” where you can multitask (banking, shopping, etc.).

– Map your route before you go to reduce unnecessary shifts and backtracks. Avoid peak traffic times. Combine missions and go to “one-stop shops” where you can multitask (banking, shopping, etc.). Watch your speed Fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph in most cars, and then declines as speeds increase. Lowering highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can increase fuel economy by up to 14%.

Fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph in most cars, and then declines as speeds increase. Lowering highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can increase fuel economy by up to 14%. Avoid excessive deceleration A car engine consumes a quarter to a half gallon of fuel per hour when idling, but a warm engine takes about 10 seconds of fuel to restart. When it is safe to do so, shut down your engine if you have been parked for more than a minute.

A car engine consumes a quarter to a half gallon of fuel per hour when idling, but a warm engine takes about 10 seconds of fuel to restart. When it is safe to do so, shut down your engine if you have been parked for more than a minute. Use ‘fast’ or ‘fast’ lanes Avoiding unnecessary highway stops or slowdowns helps save fuel.

Avoiding unnecessary highway stops or slowdowns helps save fuel. Avoid peak time Take advantage of flexible working hours to avoid commuting during peak times.

Take advantage of flexible working hours to avoid commuting during peak times. Anticipate road conditions Watch traffic ahead and stop signs “time” to maintain momentum and avoid unnecessary stops and gos.

Watch traffic ahead and stop signs “time” to maintain momentum and avoid unnecessary stops and gos. Ordinary vs. Premium – If regular gas is recommended for your car, this is all you need. Choosing a premium when your car doesn’t require it will only cost you money and doesn’t improve fuel economy.

– If regular gas is recommended for your car, this is all you need. Choosing a premium when your car doesn't require it will only cost you money and doesn't improve fuel economy. Shop and save – Find the best gas price in your area

