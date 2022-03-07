US gasoline prices rise again amid talk of Russian oil embargo

Gasoline prices have risen more than $4 a gallon, the highest price US motorists have faced since July 2008, as calls grow to ban Russian oil imports.

Prices at the pump were going up long before Russia invaded Ukraine It has escalated faster since the start of the war. The US national average gallon of gasoline rose 45 cents a gallon last week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to the AAA Automobile Club.

“I’m looking forward to being able to walk to work,” said Asia Joseph, who paid $4.29 a gallon at the BP station in Brooklyn, New York. “This is the first time I’ve filled my closet in 10 days.”

The average gallon price broke $4 on Sunday for the first time in nearly 14 years and is now nearly 50% higher than last year.

The price is higher in Europe, averaging 1.75 euros per liter last week, according to the European Commission, which equates to $7.21 per gallon.

GasBuddy, which tracks prices down to the service station level, said Monday that the US is likely to break its record price of $4.10 a gallon, but that doesn’t explain inflation. On today’s terms, the benchmark rate will be equal to about $5.24 after accounting for inflation.

“Forget the $4 a gallon mark, the nation will soon hit new all-time highs and we can get close to the national average of $4.50,” said Patrick de Haan, analyst at GasBuddy. We’ve never been in a situation like this before, with this level of uncertainty. … Americans will feel the pain of higher prices for some time.”

Energy prices are contributing to the worst inflation Americans have seen in 40 years , which far outweigh the higher wages. Consumer prices jumped 7.5% in January, compared to a year earlier, and analysts expect a 7.9% increase when the government releases February numbers later this week.

Oil prices rose early Monday before pulling back. The price of the US benchmark crude rose to $130 a barrel overnight, then fell to around $119, up 3%, in afternoon trading. The global price jumped to $139 before falling back to around $123 a barrel. Major US stock indexes fell more than 2%.

The United States is the world’s largest oil producer – ahead of Saudi Arabia and Russia – but it is also the largest consumer of oil, and it cannot meet this staggering demand with domestic crude alone.

US imported 245 million barrels of oil from Russia last year – about 8% of total US oil imports – up from 198 million barrels in 2020. That’s less than what the US gets from Canada or Mexico but more than what it imported last year from Saudi Arabia.

Russia’s violent attack on Ukraine has increased calls for Russia to cut off the money it receives from oil and natural gas exports. Europe is highly dependent on Russian gas.

President Joe Biden has been reluctant to ban Russian oil, fearing it would drive up inflation as the November midterm elections approach.

Several Republicans and a growing number of House and Senate Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, have supported the Russian crude oil embargo. As a way to put more pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. The White House has not ruled out a ban, and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Sunday that the United States and its allies are discussing a ban “while making sure there is still an adequate supply of oil” on the global market.

Talk of a Russian oil embargo has prompted US officials to consider other resources that are currently limited. What was supposed to be a secret trip Senior US officials traveled to Venezuela over the weekend to discuss the opportunity to ease oil sanctions on the major crude exporter.

Ronnie James, an Uber driver in Brooklyn, wants the government to do something to bring prices down – get oil from Venezuela or make more use of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

“People who are building the wealth of this nation every day can take a break,” he said.

Associated Press contributing writers Julie Walker in Brooklyn, New York, and Chris Rogaber in Washington.