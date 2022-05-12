Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drops Below $27,000 as Cryptocurrency Selling Intensifies

Bitcoin fell further below the $30,000 level as investors fled the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin It fell below $27,000 on Thursday for the first time in more than 16 months, as cryptocurrency markets extended losses amid fears of rising inflation and the collapse of a controversial stablecoin project.

Bitcoin fell to $26,595.52 Thursday morning, according to Bitstamp data. This is the first time that Bitcoin has dropped below $27,000 since December 30, 2020.

As of 1:30 AM ET, bitcoin was trading at $27,061, down 15% in the past 24 hours.

ether, the second largest cryptocurrency, fell to $1,789 per coin. It is the first time the coin has dropped below $2,000 since July 2021.

Ether was last down 23% at $1,852.

Investors are fleeing cryptocurrencies at a time when stock markets are retreating from the highs of the coronavirus pandemic amid fears of higher prices and a deteriorating economic outlook. US inflation data released on Wednesday showed that prices of goods and services jumped 8.3% in April, higher than expected by analysts and close to a 40-year high.