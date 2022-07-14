Britney Spears conservative case: Jimmy Spears will be impeached

A judge ruled that Britney Spears‘ the father, Jimmy SpearsHe must sit for a deposition and submit all the documents required by the pop star team. A judge ordered that Spears’ father be fired within the next 30 days in Los Angeles.

Judge Brenda Penny ordered Spears’ father to submit all documents related to electronic surveillance. The move is in the singer’s favour, and notes that the court believes she has reason to further inquire about shocking allegations that Jamie Spears hired a security firm that kept his daughter under surveillance throughout her care, with allegations that her phone was monitored and her bedroom was wiretapped. Record her private conversations.

Before the judge ruled on these suggestions, Jamie Spears’ attorney, Alex Weingarten, asked the judge to grant his team access to documents from the singer’s team to help prepare for his client’s testimony.

“It is a deposition,” Weingarten said in the courtroom, before Judge Penny ruled against his application.

The Los Angeles Superior Court hearing was engulfed by a heated debate between Weingarten and pop star attorney Matthew Rosengart.

Wednesday’s hearing marked a major victory for the singer, who has been battling her father in an ongoing legal battle since her guardianship was terminated last year.

Spears was placed under court-ordered guardianship in 2008 by her father, who served as her sole guardian for 13 years. After more than a decade of fighting against the arrangement, Spears’ father was stopped by the court in September 2021, and the guardianship was eventually terminated in November 2021. Despite the singer’s newfound freedom, her legal team battle remained chaotic with no decision on both sides.

It remains on the table after Wednesday’s hearing whether the singer will be fired by her father’s team.

The judge nearly came to a decision on the matter, first issuing a temporary injunction denying Jimmy Spears’ request to dismiss his daughter, but then deciding to continue the lawsuit, asking lawyers on both sides to present their arguments to the court as to why the singer should or should not sit before July 27 session.

Rosengart argued in the courtroom, telling the judge that sitting down to file an affidavit would be a “shock” for the singer:

Last month, Weingarten He submitted documents on behalf of Jamie Spears, requesting that his daughter be taken offIn light of her posts on social media. Rosengart criticized the request, calling it “revenge” and “false.”

In court on Wednesday, Weingarten said Spears’ sitting of the statement is par for the course, because she is a party to the case. Rosengart vehemently opposed, arguing that Spears’ father should have had all the information he needed, given that he was the one managing her guardianship and making decisions about her life.

“Ms. Rosengart told the judge, “Spears was a guardian for 13 years that was run by her father. “Mr. Spears is the one with the documentation and first-hand knowledge… Mr. Spears and the documentation serve as evidence… Mrs. Rosengart continued, telling the judge that she is the victim in this situation.” “She is not the accused. “She is not the plaintiff,” he said. “Miss. Spears is not a plaintiff here. Mrs. Spears is not a defendant here.”

Rosengart told the judge that his client’s father is only making requests for a “fee increase,” rather than letting his daughter “go on with her life.”

“She’s free, and Mr. Spears wants to put her back into regency” for improper and immoral reasons, Rosengart said.

At one point, Weingarten asked a judge to allow his team to dismiss the pop star, and said that “unfortunately” there are sealed documents and “court orders regarding” electronic surveillance. “Based on what I know,” he said, “I believe Mrs. Spears will be a treasure trove of information.”

Weingarten said that if a judge decided the singer did not have to sit down to testify, her father would not have his “fair day in court.” The lawyer said he is being held “to different standards” than the other parties in the case, based on “unsubstantiated allegations.”

“I appreciate it’s fashionable to throw trash at Jimmy Spears, but he has rights…in this country, you’re innocent until proven guilty,” Weingarten told the judge.

“You don’t put the victim back in front of the offender. Rosengart responded back. That would be a mistake, whether it’s my client Britney Spears or Jane Doe.”

“The mere statement itself is harassment,” Rosengart told the judge.

Rosengart has been battling Jamie Spears and the singer’s former business manager, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment, since he was retained by Spears in the summer of 2021. He has accused the company of “procrastinating” in its attempts to obtain information for his client, refusing to cooperate and avoiding filing. Spears’ legal team said they have been requesting the elder Spears’ impeachment for nine months, and claimed he evaded those requests. At Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Penny moved in favor of the star, agreeing that her father had failed to appear to deposit him.

Earlier this month, in Court documents bombRosengart claimed that his client’s father and Tri Star were collaborating to create the conservatorship and reap the benefits by taking millions of the star’s hard-earned money, rather than looking out for her best interest, which they deny. (Tri Star and founder Lou Taylor served as the star’s business managers from 2008 through 2020, and the company was hired by Spears’ father around the time he placed it under tutelage.) Rosengart claimed Tri Star was directly involved in creating the conservation and received at least $18 million through it.

Tri Star’s attorneys denied the allegations, saying: “As all evidence clearly demonstrates, the guardianship was established on the recommendation of legal counsel, not Tri Star, and has been approved by the court for more than 12 years.”

Spears’ father and Tree Star have denied all allegations of inappropriate behavior, although they have been subject to severe accusations. While the surveillance allegations have largely focused on Spears’ father and Black Boxes, the security team he allegedly employed, TriStar has been at the center of widespread allegations of financial mismanagement.

report in The New York Times She claimed that the star was under surveillance by a security team appointed by her father and that Tri Star was involved in monitoring the singer’s phone. At the time, a Tri Star attorney told The Times, “These allegations are untrue.” Earlier this month, Weingarten made an sworn ad from Jimmy Spears, denying there was any awareness of him that his adult daughter’s bedroom was being eavesdropped or allowed for surveillance of the pop star. “I have been informed of Britney’s attorney’s claim that a listening device or ‘insect’ set up her bedroom as a watch during the conservation period,” the advertisement read. “This claim is false.”

Weingarten did not speak to members of the media after Wednesday’s hearing, but outside the courtroom, Rosengart told reporters that his client simply wanted to “move on.”

“Mr. Rosengart told reporters, including diverse. “He should go on with his life instead of continuing to sue his daughter.”