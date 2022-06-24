Bungie sues ‘Destiny 2’ YouTuber who made nearly 100 fake DMCA claims

In December last year, a YouTuber by the name of Lord Nazo received copyright takedown notices from CSC Global – the brand protection vendor contracted by creator Bungie – to upload tracks from their game. 2 in the pot The original audio clip. While some creators may remove the infringing material or appeal the copyright notice, Nazo, whose real name is Nicholas Minor, allegedly made the fateful decision to impersonate CSC Global and issue dozens of fake DMCA notices to fellow creators. as the first observer by Post gameBungie is now suing him for $7.6 million.

Ninety-six times, Minor has submitted DMCA takedown notices on behalf of Bungie, identifying himself as Bungie’s “brand protection” vendor in order to cause YouTube to direct innocent content creators to delete Fate 2 videos or face copyright infringement, the “lawsuit” alleges, disrupting Bungie’s community of players, fans, and fans. All the while, Lord Nazo was involved in the community discussion about Bungie’s removals. Bungie asks for “damages and injunctive relief” that includes $150,000 for each fraudulent copyright claim: a total fine of $7,650,000, not including attorney’s expenses.

The game developer also accuses Minor of using a fake email alias to send spam emails to the actual CSC Global with subject lines such as “You’re ready now” and “Better startup. The clock is ticking.” Minor is also alleged to have composed a “manifesto” which he sent to other members of Fate 2 The community – again, under a pseudonymous email address – where he “got” some of his activities. Recipients immediately forward the email to Bungie.

As detailed in the lawsuit, Minor appears to have done the bare minimum to cover his tracks: The first batch of DMCA notices used the same residential IP address he used to log into both fate And the Fate 2 The accounts, the latter of which shared the same username as Lord Nazo as his YouTube, Twitter, and Reddit accounts. He switched to a VPN only on March 27 – then Media coverage of counterfeit DMCA notices. Meanwhile, Minor allegedly kept logging into his site fate Account under its original IP address until May.