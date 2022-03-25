Cardi B wins defamation lawsuit after Sister Hennessy calls MAGA supporters racist

Cardi B She has something to celebrate tonight… She was recently kicked out in a defamation case… Legally speaking, that is.

TMZ broke the story… Cardi and her sister, Hennessy Carolinaby 3 people in New York City over a fight in the Hamptons in September 2020.

Hennessy and her friends showed up at Smith Point Beach and encountered 3 other beachgoers, one of whom was wearing a MAGA hat. The three people allege that Hennessy spat on one of them and engaged in insulting and threatening behaviour. The lawsuit alleges that Hennessy described the group as “racists and MAGA supporters”. They say the phrase “racist” thrown at them was defamatory.



9/6/20 hennessycarolina / Instagram

Cardi, who was not there, tweeted a video of the altercation, claiming that her sister and her friends were targeted because they are Afro-Hispanic and gay. The video included Hennessy describing the three people as racist.

3 beachgoers File a lawsuit for defamation As well as assault and battery.

A New York court judge just dismissed the case, a solid win for Cardi and Hennessy. Regarding defamation, the judge said that these are all public insults that do not amount to defamation.

Nooooo that big pink guy was harassing my sister girlfriend for moving her car for no reason then my sister came there carrying back and forth and they just stood giving up when she wipes that phone. They were bothering two women! Hey going to catch the fucking right! https://t.co/xcH1PvGVAB pic.twitter.com/rLym9O2yIU – iamcardib (iamcardib) September 6, 2020

As for spitting – the basis of the assault and battery allegation – the judge said even if the spit came out of Hennessy’s mouth – there was absolutely no evidence that she intended to target any of the plaintiffs. In fact, the judge noted that the plaintiffs had never claimed that it was Hennessy’s intention.