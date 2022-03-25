March 26, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Cardi B wins defamation lawsuit after Sister Hennessy calls MAGA supporters racist

Cardi B wins defamation lawsuit after Sister Hennessy calls MAGA supporters racist

Roxanne Bacchus March 26, 2022 2 min read

Cardi B She has something to celebrate tonight… She was recently kicked out in a defamation case… Legally speaking, that is.

TMZ broke the story… Cardi and her sister, Hennessy Carolinaby 3 people in New York City over a fight in the Hamptons in September 2020.

Hennessy and her friends showed up at Smith Point Beach and encountered 3 other beachgoers, one of whom was wearing a MAGA hat. The three people allege that Hennessy spat on one of them and engaged in insulting and threatening behaviour. The lawsuit alleges that Hennessy described the group as “racists and MAGA supporters”. They say the phrase “racist” thrown at them was defamatory.


9/6/20

hennessycarolina / Instagram

Cardi, who was not there, tweeted a video of the altercation, claiming that her sister and her friends were targeted because they are Afro-Hispanic and gay. The video included Hennessy describing the three people as racist.

3 beachgoers File a lawsuit for defamation As well as assault and battery.

A New York court judge just dismissed the case, a solid win for Cardi and Hennessy. Regarding defamation, the judge said that these are all public insults that do not amount to defamation.

See also  Ben Affleck shows his support for Jennifer Lopez with his son Samuel and daughter Amy

As for spitting – the basis of the assault and battery allegation – the judge said even if the spit came out of Hennessy’s mouth – there was absolutely no evidence that she intended to target any of the plaintiffs. In fact, the judge noted that the plaintiffs had never claimed that it was Hennessy’s intention.

It was a huge hit for Cardi and her sister.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

James Bond Show Coming To Amazon

March 25, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Stephen Welheit, creator of GIF animation, dies at 74

March 25, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Quavo Says Grammys Don’t Matter, Right Down To Playing J. Prince’s Concert

March 24, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Cardi B wins defamation lawsuit after Sister Hennessy calls MAGA supporters racist

March 26, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

NASA emails reveal internal discussions about calls to rename the James Webb Space Telescope: report

March 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Dodgers and Dave Roberts agree to a three-year extension

March 26, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Where is the Wear OS watch from Fitbit?

March 26, 2022 Len Houle