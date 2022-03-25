James Bond Show Coming To Amazon

World James Bond It arrives in the streaming world much sooner than you think.

Amazon Prime Video lit up its first TV show based on the famous British spy with “007’s Road to a Million,” a Bond-style spin around the world.

The eight-part series is produced by 72 British films (“The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty”, “All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur”) and Bond guardians and producers Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. MGM the television.

The sources say diverse that the project had been in the works on Prime Video for about four years, long before the MGM deal was finalized, and it sits separately for any shows not yet out of agreement. E-commerce giant Closed an $8.5 billion deal for MGM Last week, with He believes that the James Bond franchise is a strong driving force behind the acquisition.

Production will begin on “007’s Road to a Million” later this year, and the new show will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and regions. Casting is underway and Applicants are welcome to submit applications.

The show will see contestants take part in a global adventure to win a cash prize of 1 million pounds ($1.3 million). Filmed in the many historical locations featured throughout the Bond films, “Cinema Form” will be a test of intelligence and stamina. In addition to bypassing physical obstacles, the contestants – who will compete in teams of two – must correctly answer questions hidden in different locations around the world in order to advance to the next challenge.

Dom Bird, a former Channel 4 executive who joined MGM to oversee its unrecorded international unit in 2019, will direct the series on behalf of the studio. Executive producers include David Glover, CEO of 72 Films, as well as Wilson and Broccoli for EON Productions, and Barry Poznick and Mark Burnett for MGM.

The show joins a roster of unrecorded UK originals on Prime Video, including “Clarkson’s Farm” and “All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur”. Other UK originals include dramas “The Rig”, “The Devil’s Hour”, “Jungle”, “Lovestruck High”, “Anasi Boys” and “The Power”. Dan Grabiner oversees the Prime Video’s UK team.

Speaking at this week’s French TV Drama Festival Series Mania, Amazon Studios Europe President Georgia Brown emphasized the The Importance of Finding Super Local Deals Outside of Europe. With ‘007’s Road to a Million’, it’s clear that Prime Video has global aspirations for the series despite being produced from the UK.

Glover said 72 movies diverse: “I first came up with this idea over three years ago. Dan Grabiner and the UK Originals team have taken it to a whole other level. Working with Michael Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and the Bond franchise is a privilege and a dream come true.”

The Bond-themed Prime Video show comes during a transitional period for the franchise, which concluded last year’s famous Daniel Craig show with “No Time to Die.” Broccoli and Wilson must now find a new actor to tackle the role and to help continue to find ways to make the female spy relevant in a changing world.