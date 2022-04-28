April 28, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Carol just lost 'Daryl and Carol' the spin-off Walking Dead

Carol just lost ‘Daryl and Carol’ the spin-off Walking Dead

Roxanne Bacchus April 28, 2022

Image of the article titled & quot; Daryl and Carol " Carol lost the spin-off Walking Dead

picture: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Bad news for fans of everyone’s favorite platonic couple killing zombies (from, like, 2015) today: TVLine Reports previously announced walking dead A spin-off series focusing on fan favorite characters Daryl and Carol, Carol just lost.

That’s right: Actress Melissa McBride made a lot of cultural excitement for her the walking Dead The same, bail on the franchise in the end. This means that McBride has apparently left the planned series, leaving Norman Reedus, who plays beloved crossbowman Daryl Dixon, as the series’ full lead.

Despite rumors that losing Carol’s character (which has been woven through many heroic and anti-hero flavors throughout the 12 years of the mother ship show) was a creative decision, AMC confirmed that it’s only a scheduling issue, as McBride appears to be unavailable to fly to Europe to film an untitled series.

Hi, it’s nNetwork spokesperson time:

Melissa McBride gave life to one of the most interesting, realistic, humane and popular characters in the world. the walking Dead being. Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spin-off focused on the characters Daryl Dixon and Carol Peltier, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year. Moving to Europe became logistically unacceptable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed with this news, but the walking Dead The universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future.

The Carol & Daryl Show was originally announced in September 2020, as the original walking dead She was preparing for it very It’s slowly rolling in its final season, which is due to end sometime this year. The show will be the fourth novel walking dead spin-off, after Fear ofAnd world beyondAnd the upcoming anthology series Tales.

See also  Kodak Black shoots with Jada Pinkett Smith, shades of Tupac

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Mike De Luca and Pam Abdi leave studio role at Amazon – Deadline

April 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Batman 2 announced with the return of Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves

April 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Jared Padalecki talks about a car accident, and “Walker” back to work

April 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

Carol just lost ‘Daryl and Carol’ the spin-off Walking Dead

April 28, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

SpaceX launches another historic astronaut mission

April 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Stephen Curry expected to return to the Golden State Warriors starting lineup in Game 5, sources say

April 28, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight skips alternate character grinding

April 28, 2022 Len Houle