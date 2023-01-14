“Catastrophic flooding” is expected in California due to another storm

The most populous state in the United States has been hit by three weeks of record-breaking rainfall. The series of storms claimed at least 19 lives.

Center of California Risk of sufferingA catastrophic floodThis weekend, meteorologists warned Friday, January 13, that the eighth storm in a row could hit completely wet soil unable to absorb fresh rain.

The most populous state in the United States has been hit by three weeks of record-breaking rainfall. Between flooding, landslides, widespread power outages and downed trees, the series of storms has claimed at least 19 lives, officials say. A new low pressure system hit California on Friday and officials in the center of the state are especially concerned. According to forecasts, the Monterey Peninsula could be cut off from the world by the rising tides, and the entire town of Salinas, home to about 160,000 people, could be flooded.

“The entire lower Salinas Valley will experience catastrophic flooding“The US Weather Service (NWS) warned.”The entire city of Salinas is at risk of flooding. Most of Castroville will be flooded. All roads near the Salinas River will be flooded and impassableAnother 36,000 hectares of agricultural land is expected to be submerged. There is a risk of major damage to infrastructure, roads and homes.

An agricultural area in California, this January 13. David Swanson/Reuters

The Salinas River, already swollen from weeks of rain, was expected to crest Friday, bursting its banks and causing flooding that could last through Sunday.

Many areas in the region are under evacuation orders, and the Monterey Peninsula is at risk of being cut off from the world if roads are cut off by waves. “Residents of the Peninsula and Salinas area can expect to be quarantined for two or three daysMonterey County officials issued the warning earlier this week. “The Monterey Peninsula could become an island“Due to the flooding, the local sheriff, Tina Nieto, addressed the media and asked residents to avoid flooding.”It is a slow onset phenomenonHe also clarified that not all places will be affected at once and asked everyone to be vigilant.

California has been hit by a series of storms over the past few weeks. Recessions are short-lived and don’t give officials time to clean up the mess before the next deluge. Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses lost power at various times. According to meteorologists, it is not over. “The current unsettled weather in the west of the country (…) will unfortunately continue this weekend, with two more rounds of heavy rain forecast.“The NWS warned.

In the mountains, this precipitation turns into heavy snow, with more than a meter in the Sierra Nevada over the weekend. Sufficient to make travel dangerous or impossible. At least 19 people have died since the dark streak began. Specifically, drivers were trapped in their cars by waves, people were trapped by falling trees, a couple died in a landslide and bodies were washed away by floods.

California is used to extreme weather, and winter storms are common. However, such a deluge sequence is unusual. Although it is difficult to make a direct link between these series of storms and climate change, scientists continue to explain that warming is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

January 13, a car drowned in California. Fred Greaves/Reuters

However, the rains of the past few weeks will not be enough to end the drought that has hit this western US state hard for two decades. “A few weeks of storms isn’t enough for California’s drought, but it’s certainly welcomeJay Lund, director of the University of California, Davis, explained San Francisco Chronicle. According to experts, it will take several winters of regular rainfall to make up for the drought in recent years.