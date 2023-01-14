LIVE – War in Ukraine: Explosions in Kiev, target critical infrastructure

Today
Fire bombs
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has shared images of a village in the Zaporozhye region that was bombed by the Russian military. Russian troops appear to be using incendiary weapons, the use of which is prohibited Geneva Convention.
Multiple attacks
Russia fired missiles at key infrastructure in Kiev and other parts of Ukraine on Saturday. Several explosions were heard in the capital in the morning. A “missile attack on critical infrastructure” was underway in Kyiv, Ukraine’s presidential adviser Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram, while the city’s mayor Vitaly Klitschko reported explosions in the Dnibrovsky district, calling on residents to “stay in shelters.” Fragments of a missile fell in the Kolosivsky District, causing no injuries.
In the Kharkiv region, “the enemy launched a new missile attack on critical infrastructure,” Governor Oleg Sinekibov said. Emergency power outages may occur in Ukraine’s second city. Attacks were also reported in the Zaporizhia region. “The enemy is again attacking the territory of Ukraine,” said Igor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy region, expecting large-scale warnings in the middle of the day.
Help
Through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, the Commission coordinates its largest ever activity. Since February 15, 2022, 78,000 tons of humanitarian aid and civil protection items have been delivered. More than 1,300 generators have been delivered to the Kyiv regime, 121 school buses have been delivered and 1,702 patients have been evacuated to hospitals in 18 European countries.
point
In Soledar, where Russia promised to take control the day before, before being denied by Kyiv, there is uncertainty. In this context, the UN said that “there is no sign of an end to the fighting” in Ukraine. Highlights from the last 24 hours.
kyiv
Several explosions rang out in Kyiv on Saturday morning, AFP journalists found, with Ukrainian officials saying the strikes targeted key infrastructure in Ukraine’s capital.
“Missile attack on critical infrastructure” ongoing in Kiev, Ukrainian presidential adviser Kyrillo Tymoshenko said in a Telegram, while the city’s mayor, Vitaly Klitschko, reported explosions in the Dnibrovsky district, calling on residents. “Stay in residences”.
hello
Hello and this live reception is dedicated to the war in Ukraine. Here you can find all information related to this conflict launched by Russia in February 2022
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
“Catastrophic flooding” is expected in California due to another storm
Ukrainians are still near Soledar, says CNN
Moscow claims to have captured the city of Soledar; kyiv did not confirm