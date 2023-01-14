January 14, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

LIVE – War in Ukraine: Explosions in Kiev, target critical infrastructure

Rusty Knowles January 14, 2023 2 min read

Today

Fire bombs

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has shared images of a village in the Zaporozhye region that was bombed by the Russian military. Russian troops appear to be using incendiary weapons, the use of which is prohibited Geneva Convention.

Multiple attacks

Russia fired missiles at key infrastructure in Kiev and other parts of Ukraine on Saturday. Several explosions were heard in the capital in the morning. A “missile attack on critical infrastructure” was underway in Kyiv, Ukraine’s presidential adviser Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram, while the city’s mayor Vitaly Klitschko reported explosions in the Dnibrovsky district, calling on residents to “stay in shelters.” Fragments of a missile fell in the Kolosivsky District, causing no injuries.

In the Kharkiv region, “the enemy launched a new missile attack on critical infrastructure,” Governor Oleg Sinekibov said. Emergency power outages may occur in Ukraine’s second city. Attacks were also reported in the Zaporizhia region. “The enemy is again attacking the territory of Ukraine,” said Igor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy region, expecting large-scale warnings in the middle of the day.

Help

Through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, the Commission coordinates its largest ever activity. Since February 15, 2022, 78,000 tons of humanitarian aid and civil protection items have been delivered. More than 1,300 generators have been delivered to the Kyiv regime, 121 school buses have been delivered and 1,702 patients have been evacuated to hospitals in 18 European countries.

point

In Soledar, where Russia promised to take control the day before, before being denied by Kyiv, there is uncertainty. In this context, the UN said that “there is no sign of an end to the fighting” in Ukraine. Highlights from the last 24 hours.

See also  Among COP26, China is increasing its coal production by more than one million tons per day
International

Posted at 8:25 am today.

kyiv

Several explosions rang out in Kyiv on Saturday morning, AFP journalists found, with Ukrainian officials saying the strikes targeted key infrastructure in Ukraine’s capital.

“Missile attack on critical infrastructure” ongoing in Kiev, Ukrainian presidential adviser Kyrillo Tymoshenko said in a Telegram, while the city’s mayor, Vitaly Klitschko, reported explosions in the Dnibrovsky district, calling on residents. “Stay in residences”.

hello

Hello and this live reception is dedicated to the war in Ukraine. Here you can find all information related to this conflict launched by Russia in February 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

“Catastrophic flooding” is expected in California due to another storm

January 14, 2023 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

Ukrainians are still near Soledar, says CNN

January 13, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Moscow claims to have captured the city of Soledar; kyiv did not confirm

January 13, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Robby Knievel, stunt performer and son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60

January 14, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Alyssa Thompson: The Teen Phenomenon Who Could Become America’s Greatest Football Player

January 14, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Zelda: A Link to previous artwork is “brought to life” in an absolutely stunning animation

January 14, 2023 Len Houle
3 min read

Russian missiles hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv and Kharkiv

January 14, 2023 Frank Tomlinson