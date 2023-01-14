LIVE – War in Ukraine: Explosions in Kiev, target critical infrastructure

Multiple attacks

Russia fired missiles at key infrastructure in Kiev and other parts of Ukraine on Saturday. Several explosions were heard in the capital in the morning. A “missile attack on critical infrastructure” was underway in Kyiv, Ukraine’s presidential adviser Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram, while the city’s mayor Vitaly Klitschko reported explosions in the Dnibrovsky district, calling on residents to “stay in shelters.” Fragments of a missile fell in the Kolosivsky District, causing no injuries.

In the Kharkiv region, “the enemy launched a new missile attack on critical infrastructure,” Governor Oleg Sinekibov said. Emergency power outages may occur in Ukraine’s second city. Attacks were also reported in the Zaporizhia region. “The enemy is again attacking the territory of Ukraine,” said Igor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy region, expecting large-scale warnings in the middle of the day.