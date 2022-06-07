“Dear Evan Hansen” and “Tina” to End Broadway Shows

“Dear Evan Hansen” and “Tina,” two Broadway musicals that sold hard before the coronavirus pandemic but never recovered after the extended theater closures, announced Tuesday that they will be closing late this summer.
“Dear Evan Hansen,” a touching musical about an eccentric teen telling a shocking lie, will end its Broadway show on September 18, five years later. Won a Tony Award for Best New Musical.
The show opened with a big hit and was a huge hit, but it’s taken a double whammy from the coronavirus pandemic and the film’s poor adaptation, and in recent months has been poor at the box office.
“Tina”, a musical in a music box about the life and career of a seminal rocker Tina TurnerIt will expire on August 14.
Both shows will continue to run outside of New York. “Dear Evan Hansen” will close production in London in October, but the North American tour has been selling well and is still going on. Tina will begin a North American tour in September, and will also take place in Britain, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.
“Dear Evan Hansen,She began her Broadway career on November 14, 2016, and opened on December 4, 2016. At the time of her closure, she had played 21 preview shows and 1,678 regular shows.
The musical, produced by Stacey Mendic and directed by Michael Greve, began its life at the Arena Stage in Washington and then performed off-Broadway on the second stage before moving to Broadway. Won six Tony Awards, including score Bing Basic and Justin Paulbook by Stephen Levinson and two of its performers: Ben Plattwho played the title character, and Rachel Bay Jones, who played his mother.
Not only did the show win a Best Musical Tony Award, the London production won an Olivier Award for Best New Film Musical, and the cast album won a Grammy.
The show, which has long recovered its capital costs and has become profitable, was regularly over $1 million a week before Broadway closed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, a film adaptation It was released and was the subject of much ridicule online; It’s not clear how that affected the theatrical release, but the totals have been unstable and slipping since the show resumed performances last December. The show grossed $588,371 during the week that ended May 29.
“TinaWith music from Cattori Hall’s catalog of singer and book writers, starting in London and then moving to Broadway, previews began on October 12, 2019, and opened on November 7, 2019. The musical, produced by Stage Entertainment, a major European production company, is run by Phyllida Lloyd; She won one Tony Award for her lead actress, Adrian Warren.
Tina, which has a much larger staff and more detailed physical production than Dear Evan Hansen, which means it costs more to run each week, was generally making more than $1.5 million a week before the pandemic; It was selling strongly again after resuming its performances last fall, but its box office profits plummeted with the arrival of the Omicron variant and it hasn’t fully rebounded. The show brought in $909,006 during the week ending May 29. At the time of its closing, “Tina” had played 27 preliminary shows and 482 regulars.
