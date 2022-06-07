“Dear Evan Hansen” and “Tina” to End Broadway Shows

Both shows will continue to run outside of New York. “Dear Evan Hansen” will close production in London in October, but the North American tour has been selling well and is still going on. Tina will begin a North American tour in September, and will also take place in Britain, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

“Dear Evan Hansen,She began her Broadway career on November 14, 2016, and opened on December 4, 2016. At the time of her closure, she had played 21 preview shows and 1,678 regular shows.

The musical, produced by Stacey Mendic and directed by Michael Greve, began its life at the Arena Stage in Washington and then performed off-Broadway on the second stage before moving to Broadway. Won six Tony Awards, including score Bing Basic and Justin Paulbook by Stephen Levinson and two of its performers: Ben Plattwho played the title character, and Rachel Bay Jones, who played his mother.

Not only did the show win a Best Musical Tony Award, the London production won an Olivier Award for Best New Film Musical, and the cast album won a Grammy.