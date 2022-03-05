Dell Deal Alert: Alienware Aurora RTX 3070 Gaming PC for $1,499.99

This deal just appeared this week at Dell. Get the Alienware Aurora RTX 3070 gaming PC equipped for just $1,499.99. It’s easily capable of beating just about any game out there up to 4K which is way less expensive than most RTX 3060 or Ti gaming PCs! If you’re looking for other options, there are RTX 3080 and RTX 3060 configurations on sale as well.

Alienware Aurora R10 RTX 3070 PC for $1499.99

Alienware Aurora R10 AMD Ryzen 7 5800 RTX 3070 PC with 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD be seen on Dell Home

This is the first time we’ve seen an Alienware Aurora gaming PC with an RTX 3070 priced under $1,500. The RTX 3070 is more powerful than the faster video card of the previous generation, the RTX 2080 Ti. This is the card to have if you want to push frame rates of 144Hz or very high settings (or both) up to 1440p. It’s powerful enough to handle most 4K games as well. It’s paired with some great specs, like a liquid-cooled AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Alienware Aurora R10 RTX 3080 PC for $2199.99

Alienware Aurora R10 AMD Ryzen 9 5900 12-Core RTX 3080 Gaming PC with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD be seen on Dell Home

The RTX 3080 is much more powerful than the best video card of the previous generation, the RTX 2080 Ti, and it’s the best recommended video card for 4K gaming. The RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3090 are the only (very slightly) more powerful cards, but they cost hundreds of dollars more. The RTX 3080 is paired with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, which is one of the best processors you can get at the moment, whether it’s for gaming or for workstation purposes. It’s also upgraded with liquid cooling. The device is ready to go out of the box with 16GB DD4-3200MHz RAM and 1TB M.2 PCIe NVME SSD. Don’t worry, even the power supply is up to snuff with an ample 1000W rating.

Alienware Aurora R10 RTX 3060 PC for $1,319.99

Use code: 50OFF699 Alienware Aurora R10 AMD Ryzen 7 5800 RTX 3060 PC with 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD Use promo code “50OFF699” 27% off $1799.99 USD be seen on Dell Home

RTX 3060 is no slouch; Its performance outperforms the RTX 2060 SUPER and almost matches the RTX 2070 SUPER in some games. It will easily handle all your games with a resolution of up to 1440p. If that’s all you need, you’ll still save nearly $200 compared to the price of the RTX 3070’s configuration. It’s paired with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

New Alienware Aurora R13 2021/2022 Gaming Computer

Unofficially called the “R13,” Dell’s new flagship gaming PC has a number of aesthetic, quality of life and performance improvements over its predecessors. Looking ahead, the Alienware Aurora R13 is the first Alienware computer to come with the latest 12th generation Intel Alder Lake processor. This is paired with a Z690-based motherboard that accepts DDR5 RAM. This proves that DDR5 RAM is indeed out in the wild. Your video card options are great, too; Choose your choice of RTX 30 series video card, from the RTX 3060 Ti all the way up to the RTX 3090, at your own expense, of course. Maybe the best news? According to Dell’s website, these configurations ship in early March.